ESTAS Beauty Launches First-Ever Luxury Skincare Product Line for Scars

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium skincare brand, ESTAS Beauty, is announcing the launch of a new product collection available today on ESTASbeauty.com. Founded by heart attack survivor Cristina Beltran and beauty veteran, Alejandra Thompson, ESTAS Beauty offers a luxury skincare solution to the more than 100 million people who obtain scars every year. Of those, more than 50 million people acquire scars because of surgeries.

Co-Founders Alejandra Thompson (left) and Cristina Beltran (right)

Scarring is a part of healing, and we want every person to use our products and feel proud and empowered by their scar.

"Developing this line was extremely important to me, as I know first-hand the insecurities around having a scar and the lack of skincare products to help care for them," says Co-Founder Cristina Beltran, who has a six-inch scar following open heart surgery at age 24. "Every person should have access to high-quality skincare to make them feel confident in their own skin. Scarring is a part of healing, and we want every person to use our products and feel proud and empowered by their scar."

The ESTAS Beauty collection is designed to nourish, protect and hydrate scars and includes intense moisturization, soft application and an absorbent formula. The product line includes three products: The "Morning Massage" cleansing oil with vitamin E & primrose; a "Daily Dose" vitamin E & C cream serum; and "Sleep Salve" silicone & Vitamin E mask. A key ingredient includes silicone, which increases hydration and reduces collagen production, itching and discomfort. With powerful antioxidants, ESTAS Beauty products brighten, hydrate, and heal scars, while locking in moisture and softening skin.

"Scars are a special kind of skin, with special needs that need special attention," says Co-Founder Alejandra Thompson. "While scars can vary in size and severity, a common thread with all scars is care: they need hydration, nourishment, and efficacious ingredients to combat common symptoms like redness, itchiness, irregular texture and discoloration. The ESTAS Beauty line delivers luxury skincare formulas that are gentle on skin and increase moisture retention to help the scar retain as much hydration as possible." She adds, "To us, skincare includes scar care, and scar care should always be an important part of our daily skincare routine."

ESTAS Beauty products are fragrance-free, formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. The product line is dermatologist-tested and safe for skin. The trio of products can be sold separately or in a set. The company plans to expand their product offerings to include a line of pre-operative skincare in 2022.

"I always see patients who are concerned with how to care for their scars and are seeking a topical solution that feels luxurious opposed to sticky and greasy," says Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD, FACS. "ESTAS Beauty products fill a void in the skincare market for scar care treatment, and moreover, they are hydrating, nourishing and protective -- which every scar needs."

About ESTAS Beauty

ESTAS (Every Scar Tells A Story) Beauty was founded in 2019 by Cristina Beltran and Alejandra Thompson, who both endured surgeries, which left them with various scars. At age 24, Cristina went into sudden cardiac arrest and later underwent an open-heart triple bypass surgery, leaving her with a six-inch scar down her chest. Alejandra had two c-sections.

Frustrated with the lack of luxury skincare products specifically dedicated to treat scars, they collaborated with a chemist and top doctors to develop brand-new products to address scar care, rooted in the belief and desire to celebrate scars. The line includes: "Morning Massage" cleansing oil with vitamin E & Primrose; "Daily Dose" vitamin E & C cream serum; and "Sleep Salve" silicone & Vitamin E mask, which are made with the best ingredients to make your scar beautiful. They can be used on surgical scars, burn scars and everyday bumps and scrapes. To order products and find additional information, visit www.estasbeauty.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram @estasbeauty.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ESTAS Beauty