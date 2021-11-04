The McClellan Law Firm Included in 2022 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" Rankings

The McClellan Law Firm, an award-winning Civil Trial Practice based in San Diego, has been named to the 2022 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The McClellan Law Firm has been named to the latest edition of the U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings.

The San Diego-based civil trial law firm earned Best Lawyers' highest Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in the Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Commercial Litigation categories. It received additional recognition in the Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs category.

"Best Law Firms" Rankings

To be named among the "Best Law Firms," a law firm must have at least one attorney included in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America® (both of The McClellan Law Firm's attorneys were selected to Best Lawyers this year).

Eligible firms are also evaluated based on submitted surveys, representative cases, and professional references from clients and colleagues. Firms that receive the highest scores during the selection process are ranked using a Tiered system and featured in the annual "Best Law Firms" list.

The Tier 1 ranking is the highest ranking available.

The McClellan Law Firm

The McClellan Law Firm's latest selection to the list of "Best Law Firms" is one of many distinctions earned by the firm and its award-winning attorneys.

This year alone, Firm Founder Craig R. McClellan was named to The Best Lawyers in America®, the Lawdragon 500, and the Southern California Super Lawyers list, which additionally named him among the Top 10 Super Lawyers in San Diego. In August, McClellan was honored as the latest inductee of the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame.

Recognition like this is par for the course for McClellan and his team. Since its founding over 30 years ago, The McClellan Law Firm has successfully represented clients in complex civil litigation against some of the world's largest corporations. The firm's record of success includes over 140 separate verdicts and settlements in excess of $1 million each, as well as noteworthy recoveries in high-profile auto defect cases against Porsche, Ford, Mercedes Benz, and other automakers.

Today, The McClellan Law Firm continues to hold true to its roots as a boutique trial practice capable of taking on the most formidable opponents and helping injured victims, families, and wronged parties seek justice for their losses. Visit www.mcclellanlaw.com to learn more.

