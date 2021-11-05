RMO LLP Named to 2022 U.S. News Best Lawyers "Best Law Firm" List

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that it has been included on the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list for its work in probate litigation. The list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by Best Lawyers, especially as this recognition is based on feedback from clients and peers," said Founding Partner Scott Rahn. "This distinction is a testament to the diligence and hard work of all of the attorneys and the support team at RMO."

Law firms included in the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, according to the publication. The 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.

The 2022 rankings incorporate more than 8.2 million evaluations of more than 115,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms. The 2022 "Best Law Firms" rankings can be seen in their entirety by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on litigation contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Ventura, Miami and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

SOURCE RMO LLP