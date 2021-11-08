Alaska Airlines launches partnership with travel2change to connect guests with volunteer experiences in the Hawaiian Islands

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines and Hawaii-based social and environmental impact organization, travel2change, are helping to connect guests with fun and enriching activities aimed at creating a positive benefit for communities across the Hawaiian Islands. The new partnership, launched today at travel2change.org/alaskaair, will make it easier for travelers to find and participate in authentic educational and cultural experiences during their Hawaii visit.

"We deeply appreciate the Hawaiian cultural value of malama, which means to nurture and care for," said Diana Birkett Rakow, Alaska's vice president, public affairs and sustainability. "Care is at the core of who we are at Alaska, and that means care for our guests, employees, communities and the planet. We're honored to be part of the Hawaii community, and as Hawaii welcomes visitors back to the Islands, we're excited to work with travel2change to inspire our guests to be mindful travelers and to help keep Hawaii strong and beautiful for future generations."

Since 2011, travel2change has curated activities to connect mindful travelers with communities. They offer opportunities to join the stewards of special places across Hawaii and work side-by-side to care for native ecosystems, working fishponds and farms, and to engage each destination on a deeper level. While the experiences on travel2change.org are currently based in Hawaii, activities in other destinations served by Alaska will be offered starting in 2022.

"travel2change is all about an environmentally sustainable give-back model centered on fun and impact—cultivating mutually-beneficial, reciprocal relationships between the local community and guests," said Mondy Jamshidi Kent of travel2change. "Alaska shares our vision to innovate for a more sustainable world. Support for more regenerative connections through community-centered values and honoring place-based initiatives is part of how we get there. We are thrilled that this partnership will both introduce travel2change experiences to Alaska's guests and provide a direct way for much-needed support to be received by many community groups throughout Hawaii. Together we look forward to boosting support for community-driven sustainable choices that produce a net-positive impact for each destination."

In September, Alaska supported a joint effort by travel2change, the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association and the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) to help Hawaii non-profit organizations build capacity to host volunteer experiences on travel2change.org. This effort to grow opportunities for visitors to participate positively in the community and give back to Hawaii during their stay has been a key focus of the HTA's Malama Hawaii initiative.

"As we seek a more regenerative model of tourism that balances economics with the wellbeing of our communities and natural resources, partnerships like this are critical to build community capacity to welcome the direct contributions of visitors," said John De Fries, Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO. "Mahalo to Alaska for stepping up to support this effort as we Malama Kuu Home – care for our beloved home."

To celebrate the launch, Alaska employees joined volunteers from travel2change to help restore agricultural lands at Kakoo Oiwi, a community-based non-profit on the island of Oahu and one of travel2change's partner organizations. The volunteer project was also a part of Alaska's annual community service mission known as the Week of LIFT—a focused effort to give back through volunteering in several cities across Alaska's network.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

About travel2change

travel2change connects travelers to local communities to create a positive impact, directing volunteers and economic support through travel2change's local network of cultural and aina (land)-based projects that help feed, nurture and restore the local environment and community. Founded in Hawaii in 2011, travel2change helped to pioneer an innovation in Hawaii's travel industry, creating a more responsible "organic" environmentally sustainable give-back model that is first designed to support local. A mutually beneficial reciprocal relationship that centers on fun and impact is made possible by supporting local efforts and local economies that give back at every level. Learn more at travel2change.org.

