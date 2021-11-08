CITGO Raises More Than $700K for the Muscular Dystrophy Association at 35th Annual Golf Challenge

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 25th, CITGO Petroleum Corporation held its 35th annual Corporate Golf Challenge benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Held at the Golf Club of Houston, the event gathered 61 sponsors and raised more than $700,000 for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility.

CITGO Logo (PRNewsfoto/CITGO Corporation)

Earlier this year, the CITGO-MDA golf tournament in Corpus Christi, Texas set a new fundraising record, raising more than $314,000. During 2021, CITGO Marketers and Retailers raised more than $1 MM through Shamrocks Against Dystrophy mobile sales and golf tournaments.

Since 1986, CITGO has raised more than $255 million through annual fundraising campaigns that support MDA's research grants and Care Center network at the nation's top medical institutions nationwide.

"For more than three decades, these events have proven to be some of the most productive ways to raise vital funds for MDA," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "It's a testament to the generosity of our business partners and communities combined with the strength of our longstanding partnership with MDA."

Funds also support the MDA resource center and help send children affected by neuromuscular diseases to MDA Summer Camp programs across the country at no cost to families.

"We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support that CITGO, its employees, vendors and marketers and retailers have provided MDA for the past 35 years," said MDA CEO & President Donald S. Wood, PhD. "CITGO has set the standard in corporate support by fueling our efforts to find treatments and cures for neuromuscular diseases that severely limit strength and mobility."

Throughout the year, CITGO employees, Marketers and Retailers hold fundraisers benefiting MDA. Upcoming events include a golf tournament in Lemont, Illinois.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

About MDA

Muscular Dystrophy Association is committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic and patient reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. Each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information visit mda.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CITGO Corporation