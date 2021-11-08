Protiviti Launches New Compliance Services Built on Top of Microsoft Compliance Manager Protiviti's offerings can simplify compliance, reduce risk and help organizations meet cybersecurity and compliance obligations in today's fast-evolving business environment

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti, a global consulting firm and a Microsoft Gold Partner, has launched a suite of new services built on top of Microsoft Compliance Manager to enable continuous control monitoring and risk reduction in the cloud.

The joint solution can help organizations drive comprehensive security, compliance and identity programs.

In collaboration with Microsoft, Protiviti has developed a suite of scalable services to help organizations manage compliance for the multi-cloud. These services can increase visibility, improve risk management and oversight processes, and provide important security posture assessment for making more informed decisions.

"As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), our goal is to bring effective and pragmatic cybersecurity and privacy solutions to the heart of every business organization. Protiviti has extensive experience and a proven history in IT security, risk and compliance. Our new services, powered by Microsoft Compliance Manager, will help our clients increase visibility into their technology and data compliance posture and drive informed and prioritized risk management decisions," said Natalie Fedyuk, a Protiviti managing director and the firm's Global Microsoft Security and Privacy leader.

Compliance Manager is a cross-Microsoft platform that helps organizations meet complex regulatory compliance obligations, including ISO 27001, ISO 27018, CCPA, GDPR, Gramm-Leach-Bliley, HIPAA, NIST 800-53, PCI-DSS, PIPEDA, Sarbanes-Oxley and others. In addition to out-of-the-box functionality, Protiviti's solution uses the extensibility of Microsoft Compliance Manager to enable input and compliance monitoring on non-Microsoft assets, such as custom End User Developed Applications (EUDAs), for a full view of the client environment. Protiviti provides compliance solutions for businesses throughout their compliance journey, utilizing Microsoft-certified workshops and Protiviti's Microsoft Compliance Quick Start.

Learn more about Protiviti's cybersecurity and privacy services and Microsoft consulting services. Protiviti was previously recognized by Microsoft as a finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Awards.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

