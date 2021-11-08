Silver Dollar City Nominated Best Theme Park Event by USA TODAY 10Best! 4-Time Reigning Champion, Silver Dollar City Asks Fans To Keep the Streak Going in the USA TODAY Readers' Poll

BRANSON, Mo. , Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just released today, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri is nominated for the 2021 Best Theme Park Holiday Event by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. In hopes of a 5-time sweep, Silver Dollar City is appealing to loyal friends to keep the 4–time reigning champion in first place, asking fans to vote once a day on every device through December 6.

(PRNewsfoto/Silver Dollar City Attractions)

Silver Dollar City nominated for "Best Theme Park Holiday Event" by USA Today's 10Best

Silver Dollar City's Christmas season kicks off with An Old Time Christmas November 6 and running through December 30. "Christmas in The City is an unforgettable time of year that we invite everyone to experience," said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. "Our new Christmas shows are top-tier with some of Silver Dollar City's best performers, plus we sought out new performers and Broadway talent to assist in production," said Thomas.

Premiering at An Old Time Christmas are two new Broadway-style shows, Home For Christmas and a completely restaged and rescored A Dickens' Christmas Carol. Home For Christmas takes guests through the many traditions of Christmas, from the Christmas tree farm to a peek into Santa's workshop and a tribute to those who serve abroad during the holiday season. Meanwhile, A Dickens' Christmas Carol gives guests a new feel to the Christmas classic with a new score, new choreography and new surprises.

"This is the liveliest and brightest Christmas season ever at Silver Dollar City with 6.5 million lights aglow, including the centerpiece of Joy On Town Square, an 8-story Christmas tree and breathtaking Christmas in Midtown," said Thomas. Guests can also enjoy the theme park's rides at night under the glow of the Ozark stars before watching Rudolph's Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade or exploring The City in the Frisco Sing-Along Steam Train. Craftsman are also in the Christmas spirit creating hand-crafted heirlooms. To add to the holiday festivities, guests can enjoy prime rib, smoked turkey, ham and all the holiday trimmings. "This nomination highlights the world-class offerings of Silver Dollar City," concluded Thomas, as the park was chosen as a nominee by a national panel of amusement & theme park experts of USA TODAY 10Best editors and additional influencers from around the country.

About Silver Dollar City: Silver Dollar City is internationally awarded and known for presenting ever-changing, world-class entertainment, legendary rides, home-style foods, a demonstrating crafts colony, festivals & events and family fun. For more Information: 800-831-4FUN(386) or www.silverdollarcity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silver Dollar City Attractions