Communications & Power Industries Wins $25+ Million Ka-/Q-/V-band Antenna System Program Awarded by Eutelsat

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eutelsat, a major satellite communications operator has awarded Communications & Power Industries (CPI) an order totaling more than $25 million to support a next-generation very high throughput satellite (VHTS) system. The EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS system is intended to provide high-speed fixed broadband and in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) services across Europe.

Under this award, CPI will provide Eutelsat with multiple turnkey 13.2 meter, Ka-/Q-/V-band antenna systems, including complete uplink and downlink radio frequency (RF) systems, monopulse tracking and redundant HVAC systems for the new EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS system. The antenna systems will also feature CPI's Ka- and V-band uplink amplifiers.

Previously, this satellite operator granted the business that is now CPI's Satcom & Antenna Technologies Division (previously the SATCOM Technologies business of General Dynamics) with the award for Ka-band antenna systems to support the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite system that launched in 2020.

"CPI believes in building long-term partnerships with our customers by providing products and systems that are both state-of-the-art and highly reliable. As a result, CPI's high frequency antenna systems continue to be an attractive choice for applications requiring access to the latest technologies that will provide dependable performance for tomorrow's satellite communications applications. CPI has significant experience providing proven Ka-, Q- and V-band satellite communications products ranging from amplifiers to antenna systems. As a result, this prestigious customer selected the integrated CPI solution for their EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS system, choosing a partner able to combine antenna system technologies from our Satcom & Antenna Technologies Division with RF electronics and hardware provided by our Satcom & Medical Products Division's Satcom Products group," said Andy Ivers, president and chief operating officer of CPI.

"We are delighted to be relying on CPI for the ground antennas for our next major satellite program, EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS, due to be launched next year. By providing 500 Gbps of capacity (forward and return links) to cover Europe, this satellite will enable the deployment of broadband Internet in areas that are poorly served by terrestrial networks," said Pascal Homsy, Eutelsat's chief technology officer. "We know that we can rely on CPI, whose technological expertise in Q- and V-bands is recognized in the market and with whom we have already had the pleasure of working to deploy EUTELSAT KONNECT, the precursor to EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS."

