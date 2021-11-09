Curis Announces New Preclinical Data for CI-8993 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced a poster presentation with new preclinical data for CI-8993, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody VISTA antagonist, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Annual Meeting.

The investigational product CI-8993 is a fully human IgG1 K monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to this immune checkpoint molecule. To assist in determining the pharmacokinetics and biodistribution of CI-8993 in patients, Dr. Fiona Scott, in collaboration with Prof. Andrew Scott, both of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, conducted a study aimed to develop a Zirconium-89 (89Zr)-labelled CI-8993 for PET (positron-emission tomography) imaging and quantitation, and to validate in preclinical models prior to a planned human trial.

Biodistribution was assessed by image analyses, and tissue counting, with IHC analyses performed to verify VISTA antigen expression. The abstract concluded that the study has validated 89Zr-Df-CI-8993 for specific binding to huVISTA in-vivo. A clinical trial of 89Zr-Df-CI-8993 is planned in solid tumor patients.

"We are pleased to work with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute to further our understanding CI-8993 and VISTA biology. These findings further expand the strong foundation of preclinical data supporting CI-8993 and bring us one step closer to delivering on the promise of anti-VISTA therapy for patients with solid tumors," said James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Preclinical evaluation of anti-VISTA antibody CI-8993 in a syngeneic huVISTA-KI model

Presenting Author: Andrew M. Scott, MD Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, Tumour Targeting Laboratory, Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Abstract Number: 324

Abstracts will be available Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m.

Virtual ePoster presentations will be available Friday, November 12, 2021, at 7:00 a.m.

Additional meeting information can be found on the SITC website at:

https://www.sitcancer.org/2021/home.

The presentations will also be available under "Posters and Presentations" in the Pipeline: CI-8993 section of the Company's website at www.curis.com

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma both as a monotherapy and in combination with BTK inhibitor ibrutinib. Curis is also evaluating CA-4948 in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, for which it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

About the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute

The Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute (ONJCRI) is a leader in the development of experimental and breakthrough cancer treatments. ONJCRI investigates and develops treatments for cancers of the breast, bowel, lung, melanoma, prostate, liver, gastrointestinal tract, and brain. Its researchers and clinicians are actively involved in running clinical trials, giving patients access to potential new treatments including immunotherapies and personalised medicine. For more information visit www.onjcri.org.au.

SOURCE Curis, Inc.