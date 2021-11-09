Delta Community's Financial Education Center Earns Top National Honor

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with more than $8.7 billion in assets, has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) for the outstanding educational opportunities delivered through its Financial Education Center. This comprehensive program offers a wide array of free on-site and virtual financial workshops, online courses and other resources.

Delta Community Credit Union Logo (PRNewsFoto/Delta Community Credit Union)

CUNA presented Delta Community with the 2021 Desjardins Award for Adult Financial Education. The award honors U.S. credit unions that demonstrate leadership in financial literacy education and initiatives.

"Since its inception in 2016, our Financial Education Center has provided more than 30,000 people with easy access to hundreds of free on-site and virtual financial education workshops," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "We appreciate this prestigious recognition by CUNA and our peers, and we are excited for future opportunities to serve our members and the broader communities where they live."

The Delta Community Financial Education Center provides a single online channel with course details, an events calendar, and a convenient registration process so consumers may access in-person and virtual workshops and online courses that meet their specific needs. Since its inception, while receiving numerous state awards for both its Adult and Youth Financial Programs, it has offered more than 1,200 free workshops covering 64 distinct topics such as:

Car and home buying

Retirement readiness

Investment planning

Understanding and managing credit

Paying for college

Career planning

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 450,000 members, 28 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

