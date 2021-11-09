Diverzify And Material Bank Announce Exclusive Partnership

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverzify, the innovative national leader in commercial flooring installation and interior services, and Material Bank, the world's largest marketplace for searching, sampling, and specifying architecture, design, and construction materials, have formed an exclusive complementary partnership that will extend existing services to each company's client base and develop innovative project planning tools and resources for industry professionals nationwide.

"Material Bank is now the industry standard for selecting and obtaining project samples," said Randy Weis, president of sales for Diverzify. "Introducing their services to our national program supports our goal of delivering the best customer experience possible; the platform allows our commercial clients the ability to search and discover the right products and sample them overnight.

Diverzify leverages its innovative modular business structure anchored by an advanced shared-services digital platform to link and power a network of company locations and established market brands that currently serve more than 7,500 clients. Diverzify provides expertise in the selection, installation, and maintenance of virtually every interior surface for more than 20,000 facilities nationwide.

"Diverzify's focus on delivering a better client experience is very similar to our mission," said Adam I. Sandow, Founder and CEO, Material Bank. "We are excited to bring their vast expertise with materials to our members and to meet the specifying needs of their thousands of commercial clients with our platform."

Material Bank seamlessly connects global material brands with specifiers and buyers, enabling members to search across hundreds of brands and hundreds of thousands of materials in seconds from a single source. Architects and designers can order samples until midnight, and receive everything in one box by 10:30 am the next day, anywhere in the continental US. Aggregating samples from multiple brands into a single box saves members valuable time while also eliminating more than 1,500,000 packages from being shipped since January 2019. Order fulfilment takes place in a 400,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, robotics-powered logistics facility just minutes from the FedEx Express World Hub in Memphis. Material Bank is always free for design professionals and packages are always shipped carbon neutral.

About Diverzify

Formed largely through the combined assets, operations, and resources of commercial flooring industry leaders, Diverzify is an advanced-model vertically integrated commercial flooring resource to commercial construction and facility management professionals worldwide. Currently represented through U.S. service locations with approximately 1,500 employees and service providers, the Diverzify enterprise blends traditional craftsmen service quality with advanced proprietary technologies to establish a new standard of service for the commercial flooring industry. Diverzify market service brands include Diverzify+, RD Weis Companies, Floors by Beckers, Lane's Floor Coverings, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), Kenny Floor Covering, CCS Floors, Kiefer USA, Select Prefab Solutions (SPS), Flooring Solutions, Epoxy S.I., and Pavilion Floors.

About Material Bank

Material Bank is the world's largest marketplace for design professionals and brands in the architecture and design industry, providing the fastest and most powerful way to discover and sample materials. The revolutionary platform powers complex searches across hundreds of brands in seconds. Samples ordered by midnight (ET) are delivered in a single box by 10:30 AM the next day—always free for design professionals and always shipped carbon neutral. With a rapidly growing community of members, Material Bank is the easiest way for brands to connect with thousands of vetted design professionals in the specification process

