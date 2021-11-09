First Look: Princess Showcases New Enchanted Princess(SM) MedallionClass® Cruise Ship

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises offers a first look at the cruise line's newest MedallionClass ship – Enchanted Princess, the newest ship to join the global fleet. Find video b-roll here and photos here, showcasing beautifully designed interiors, elegantly appointed accommodations, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining and craft cocktails, extensive alfresco dining areas, and expansive views from the cruise line's largest balconies, a feature of the new Sky Suites.

First Look: Princess Showcases New Enchanted Princess MedallionClass® Cruise Ship

A special naming ceremony celebration will be broadcast on Monday, December 13, on Princess.com, Princess Cruises' Facebook page and YouTube channels with more details to follow.

The 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship represents an evolution of the design platform consistent across her sister ships – Royal Princess (2013), Regal Princess (2014), Majestic Princess (2017) and Sky Princess (2019) – offering an elevation of spectacular style and elegance that is distinguished by Princess. The ship's inaugural cruise season begins Nov. 10, with 15 10-day Caribbean itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, before heading to Europe.

"Introducing our newest ship – Enchanted Princess – is a significant milestone for Princess and we look forward to the first guests experiencing all this gorgeous ship has to offer," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "Enchanted Princess is our seventh ship to enter service since the global pause, signifying our successful path forward, with many loyal and new guests ready to sail with us and our teammates ready to deliver meaningful and memorable vacations at an incredible value."

Enchanted Princess delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment Princess is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. As with all ships in the Princess fleet, it begins with the Medallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

Notable features and entertainment offerings found onboard Enchanted Princess include:

Sky Suites – First introduced on Sky Princess (2019), the new luxury Sky Suites offer inclusive amenities, attentive service and a dedicated Suite Experience Manager, luxurious accommodations for up to five guests and a 1,000 square-foot balcony featuring 270-degree views from the cruise line's largest balcony at sea.

25 Bars & Restaurants – With the most al fresco dining options of any Princess ship, Enchanted Princess features Bistro Sur La Mer by Three Michelin Star Chef Emmanuel Renaut , Sabatini's Italian Trattoria with its own Pasta Room, Crown Grill Steakhouse and Bar, Crooners, Chef's Table Lumiere, Gigi's Pizzeria, The Salty Dog Gastropub, Gelato, three beautifully appointed Main Dining Rooms and more.

Aquatic Relaxation - In addition to multiple hot tubs, Enchanted boasts two deep-tank pools, adjacent to the top-deck bar. At the ship's aft end, the infinity-style Wakeview pool and bar offer spectacular views of the horizon, while the Retreat Pool offers a quiet oasis.

Fan Favorite Original Production Shows – First debuted onboard Sky Princess to rave reviews, Enchanted Princess showcases Rock Opera, featuring incredible costumes inspired by glamorous avant garde fashion with a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theater. In addition, 5-SKIES with its technologically enhanced production features a virtual gaming world, spectacular digital effects and acrobatics, intricate sets and contemporary music for one of the cruise line's most visually advanced shows ever.

Take Five – First debuted on Sky Princess, Take Five showcases vintage footage, iconic imagery and intimate conversations that transport you to the heart of the jazz era. Guests can enjoy nightly live jazz while sipping cocktail favorites from Master Mixologist Rob Floyd and specialty gin cocktails crafted exclusively for Take Five.

Enchanted Princess also offers signature Princess venues and amenities including the Piazza, Lotus Spa, The Sanctuary, Movies Under the Stars, Princess Live! Café, Good Spirits at Sea Bar, Vegas-Style Casino, The Shops of Princess, Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Center and Discovery at SEA™ programs.

