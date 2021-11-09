Luis Paiva, as SVP, People, Technology and Operations BairesDev continues to support company expansion with a focus on people, quality, productivity, and growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev, a leading technology solutions company, announced the promotion of Luis Paiva to SVP, People, Technology and Operations, effective immediately. The promotion will support accelerated company growth, facilitate continued top-quality client service, and ensure alignment between key areas in the company.

Luis Paiva possesses solid experience in service management for the tech industry and has focused his career on leading high-performing teams while fostering an open and positive work environment. He has previously worked with Operations, PMO, and Staffing teams to implement the best industry practices for BairesDev's clients and their projects.

"Luis has demonstrated tremendous success in building and leading a high-performing Client Services team, and he is well versed in the strategic goals of all the impacted company areas," said Nacho De Marco, Chief Executive Officer of BairesDev. "His leadership will bring a strategic focus on people, expansion, technology, productivity, and quality."

As SVP, People, Technology and Operations, Paiva will be responsible for leading BairesDev's Client Services, Delivery, Technology, PeopleX, and Executive Assistant areas. BairesDev continues with the revamp of the Client Services team, unifying all day-to-day functions under Paiva's leadership. BairesDev will gain better alignment with unified guidance and leadership that will be key in increasingly accelerating company growth, which is predicted to be over 150% in 2021.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of Tech Talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully customizable solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 3,000 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

