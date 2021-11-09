Monogram Health Names Kyle Cooksey, SVP, Marketing and Communications

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health today announced it has named Kyle Cooksey senior vice president, marketing and communications. Cooksey brings two decades of experience in health care operations, innovation, and marketing to the rapidly growing value-based provider of in-home nephrology, primary care and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease.

In the newly established role, Cooksey will lead marketing and strategic communications. He will also manage and nurture relationships with key stakeholders.

"Kyle's understanding of the unique needs and dynamics among our patients, health plan partners, clinicians, and industry groups will help drive our mission of transforming care for kidney disease patients," said Monogram Health CEO Michael Uchrin. "Anyone who knows Kyle immediately recognizes his genuine and heartfelt compassion for the change our patients need and deserve. Kyle's ability to authentically connect with a diverse group of constituents will bring great value as we tell our story and work to change the lives of millions of Americans with kidney disease."

A native of Texas, Cooksey most recently served as senior vice president, renal physician services, at Monogram Health, where he led the formation of Monogram Kidney Care, focused on providing in-home nephrology care for patients. He previously served as president of CareThrough, part of the HealthChannels family of business lines, where he developed a care management service line for hospital clients.

Cooksey earned a dual degree in marketing and management from the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

"Our team works tirelessly and passionately to engage with patients and their family members to bring transformative care in the comfort of their own homes. In every interaction, we're nurturing relationships and building trust," Cooksey said. "I look forward to bringing our mission to life as we tell Monogram's story."

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. The company deploys an innovative in-home care delivery model and technology-driven array of evidence-based clinical services, including complex case and disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to transform the way health care is delivered for those with kidney disease. This innovative model of care has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans to care for patients across 20 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

