Optiv Grows Midwestern Footprint to Spur Security Innovation and Regional Collaboration

Renews Investment in Kansas City Metro with Relocation to Standalone Office

KANSAS CITY, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, celebrates today a renewed, 10-year investment and commitment to its physical operations and employees in the Kansas City area. The company's Midwestern hub is relocating from a multi-tenant campus to a modern standalone building, which will offer a tangible reminder of its mission to enable employees to meet clients where they are and help them secure their full potential.

Optiv's new Kansas City facility houses nearly 200 area employees and serves as a marquee gathering ground for partners and clients to come together, collaborate, and conquer security issues impacting every business and government entity today.

"As organizations around the world continue to face difficult decisions when it comes to the future of work and how and where team members can safely collaborate with their colleagues and communities virtually and in-person, Optiv remains committed to the greater Kansas City community and our area employees," said Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch. "This space is a reflection of our belief in 'One Optiv,' a dynamic and mission-driven workplace. It will offer vital, local support to our significant regional client base to keep driving their businesses forward."

"Kansas City is pivotal to Optiv's success in rapidly expanding our services and solutions. We're intentional in our efforts to grow our workforce, celebrate our successes and optimize our geographical footprint, so that we continue to lead the cybersecurity industry in innovation, operational excellence and community impact with the support of our teammates in the Midwest," said Optiv general counsel and executive vice president Bill Croutch.

"We're honored to join Optiv in celebrating its relocation and renewed commitment to Kansas City. It's exciting to watch our business environment expand, and even more so when companies make it a point to play a role in improving their communities, as Optiv is with its generous donation to our organization," said Lori Ross, CEO of FosterAdopt Connect, which offers foster and adoptive children in greater Kansas City a loving and nurturing family environment.

