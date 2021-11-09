Pixelworks Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Revenue Increases Sequentially and More than 85% Year-over-Year, Driven by Record Mobile Sales and Continued Recovery in Projector Business

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Mobile revenue increased sequentially for the fifth consecutive quarter and was up nearly 3.5x year-over-year to a record, driven by expanded customer adoption of both hardware and software-based visual processing solutions

vivo launched its high-end iQOO 8 series of smartphones, incorporating Pixelworks' X5 Pro visual processor to enable ultra-premium display performance and support for variable frame rates of up to 120 Hz

Pixelworks' Shanghai subsidiary entered collaboration agreement with Unity Technologies China to synchronize and deliver advanced visual display solutions across the mobile gaming ecosystem

Projector revenue increased over 6% sequentially and 84% year-over-year, reflecting a continued recovery in customer and end market demand

Closed previously announced investments in Pixelworks' Shanghai subsidiary by a combination of private equity and new strategic investors as well as from employee stock ownership platforms, adding total capital net proceeds equivalent to approximately $40 million USD

Ended the quarter with $66.6 million in cash and cash equivalents

"During the quarter, we extended our recent momentum with sequential growth in each of our end markets and total revenue increased more than 85% year-over-year," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "Mobile revenue increased for the fifth consecutive quarter to reach another quarterly record, and a sustained recovery in the projector market resulted in the highest quarterly revenue since the onset of the pandemic. Gross margin also expanded sequentially, and we were able to hold operating expenses roughly flat to the prior quarter, contributing to another quarter of sequential and year-over-year improvement in our bottom-line results.

"Additionally, we continued to execute on our strategic realignment to establish our Shanghai subsidiary as a profit center and significantly strengthened our balance sheet with $40 million of invested capital at a premium valuation. These actions have been well received by our partners and employees in Asia, while also successfully positioning the Company for accelerated growth and fueling expanded customer engagement, particularly with leading mobile OEMs. Looking ahead, we have strong bookings across each of our end markets and a growing number of mobile design-ins that include follow-on wins with existing tier-one customers and a first win with our third tier-one mobile OEM. Acknowledging the ongoing challenges associated with a supply-constrained environment, we believe the underlying market trends in mobile and increasing demand for higher performance displays will continue to result in expanded adoption of Pixelworks' visual display technology and drive sustained long-term growth."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $15.2 million, compared to $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential and year-over-year increase in third quarter revenue reflected the sustained recovery of demand in the projector market combined with continued growth and record revenue in the mobile market.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 52.5%, compared to 50.6% in the second quarter of 2021 and 48.5% in the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2021 GAAP operating expenses were $11.9 million, compared to $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $12.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter 2021 gross profit margin was 53.1%, compared to 52.7% in the second quarter of 2021 and 55.6% in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating expenses were $10.1 million, compared to $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $8.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $4.1 million, or ($0.08) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $4.4 million, or ($0.08) per share, in the second quarter of 2021, and a GAAP net loss of $8.1 million, or ($0.20) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Note, the Company refers to "net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc." as "net loss".

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $2.2 million, or ($0.04) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.6 million, or ($0.05) per share, in the second quarter of 2021, and a non-GAAP net loss of $4.5 million, or ($0.11) per share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 was a negative $1.6 million, compared to a negative $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a negative $3.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of 2021 were $66.6 million, compared to $23.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Business Outlook

The Company's current business outlook, including guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021, will be provided as part of the scheduled conference call.

Conference Call Information

[Financial Tables Follow]

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue, net $ 15,196 $ 14,051 $ 8,190 $ 38,516 $ 31,217 Cost of revenue (1) 7,211 6,940 4,214 19,696 15,417 Gross profit 7,985 7,111 3,976 18,820 15,800 Operating expenses:









Research and development (2) 6,792 6,671 6,062 20,248 18,643 Selling, general and administrative (3) 5,097 4,896 4,621 14,847 14,970 Restructuring - - 1,430 - 2,022 Total operating expenses 11,889 11,567 12,113 35,095 35,635 Loss from operations (3,904) (4,456) (8,137) (16,275) (19,835) Interest income (expense) and other, net 54 181 (28) 292 2 Total other income (expense), net 54 181 (28) 292 2 Loss before income taxes (3,850) (4,275) (8,165) (15,983) (19,833) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (9) 107 (26) 315 257 Net loss (3,841) (4,382) (8,139) (16,298) (20,090) Less: Net income attributable to redeemable

non-controlling interest (232) - - (232) - Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (4,073) $ (4,382) $ (8,139) $ (16,530) $ (20,090) Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08) $ (0.08) $ (0.20) (0.32) (0.51) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 52,768 52,283 40,766 52,245 39,697 ——————









(1) Includes:









Amortization of acquired intangible assets 218 218 298 681 894 Stock-based compensation (138) 76 117 17 345 Restructuring - - 166 - 166 (2) Includes stock-based compensation 549 610 820 1,740 2,274 (3) Includes:









Stock-based compensation 1,146 820 913 2,738 3,296 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 53 53 76 166 228

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit









GAAP gross profit $ 7,985 $ 7,111 $ 3,976 $ 18,820 $ 15,800 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 218 218 298 681 894 Stock-based compensation (138) 76 117 17 345 Restructuring - - 166 - 166 Total reconciling items included in gross profit 80 294 581 698 1,405 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 8,065 $ 7,405 $ 4,557 $ 19,518 $ 17,205 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 53.1 % 52.7 % 55.6 % 50.7 % 55.1 %











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses









GAAP operating expenses $ 11,889 $ 11,567 $ 12,113 $ 35,095 $ 35,635 Reconciling item included in research and development:









Stock-based compensation 549 610 820 1,740 2,274 Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative:









Stock-based compensation 1,146 820 913 2,738 3,296 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 53 53 76 166 228 Restructuring - - 1,430 - 2,022 Total reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,748 1,483 3,239 4,644 7,820 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 10,141 $ 10,084 $ 8,874 $ 30,451 $ 27,815











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to

Pixelworks, Inc.









GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (4,073) $ (4,382) $ (8,139) $ (16,530) $ (20,090) Reconciling items included in gross profit 80 294 581 698 1,405 Reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,748 1,483 3,239 4,644 7,820 Impact of non-GAAP adjustments to redeemable non-controlling interest (9) - - (9) - Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 7 4 (137) (9) (144) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (2,247) $ (2,601) $ (4,456) $ (11,206) $ (11,009)











Non-GAAP net loss attributable to PIxelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted $ (0.04) $ (0.05) $ (0.11) $ (0.21) $ (0.28)











Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 52,768 52,283 40,766 52,245 39,697











PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020



Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share



Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to

Pixelworks, Inc.







































GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$ (0.08)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.51)

$ (0.51) Reconciling items included in gross profit

-

-

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.04 Reconciling items included in operating expenses

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.08

0.08

0.09

0.09

0.20

0.20 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$ (0.04)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.28)









































PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT MARGIN *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin



















GAAP gross profit margin

52.5 %

50.6 %

48.5 %

48.9 %

50.6 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1.4 %

1.6 %

3.6 %

1.8 %

2.9 % Stock-based compensation

(0.9)%

0.5 %

1.4 %

- %

1.1 % Restructuring

- %

- %

2.0 %

- %

0.5 % Total reconciling items included in gross profit

0.5 %

2.1 %

7.1 %

1.8 %

4.5 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin

53.1 %

52.7 %

55.6 %

50.7 %

55.1 %





















PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. and

adjusted EBITDA









GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (4,073) $ (4,382) $ (8,139) $ (16,530) $ (20,090) Stock-based compensation 1,557 1,506 1,850 4,495 5,915 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 271 271 374 847 1,122 Impact of non-GAAP adjustments to redeemable non-controlling interest (9) - - (9) - Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 7 4 (137) (9) (144) Restructuring - - 1,596 - 2,188 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (2,247) $ (2,601) $ (4,456) $ (11,206) $ (11,009) EBITDA adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization $ 762 $ 906 $ 861 $ 2,684 $ 2,754 Non-GAAP interest expense (income) and other, net (54) (181) 28 (292) (2) Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes (16) 103 111 324 401 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,555) $ (1,773) $ (3,456) $ (8,490) $ (7,856)











PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,559 $ 31,257 Short-term marketable securities - 250 Accounts receivable, net 6,086 4,672 Inventories 1,601 2,445 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,002 1,010 Total current assets 76,248 39,634 Property and equipment, net 5,526 5,103 Operating lease right of use assets 5,401 6,606 Other assets, net 960 1,081 Acquired intangible assets, net 361 1,207 Goodwill 18,407 18,407 Total assets $ 106,903 $ 72,038 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 2,765 $ 995 Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities 15,075 9,452 Current portion of income taxes payable 457 147 Total current liabilities 18,297 10,594 Long-term liabilities, net of current portion 649 1,007 Deposit liability 9,741 - Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,468 5,088 Income taxes payable, net of current portion 2,090 2,479 Total liabilities 34,245 19,168 Redeemable non-controlling interest 30,288 - Shareholders' equity 42,370 52,870 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity $ 106,903 $ 72,038

