Geisinger announces plans for new $180 million orthopaedic care facility serving the region and beyond The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania is part of Geisinger's ongoing commitment to world-class orthopaedic care closer to home for Pennsylvania residents

BUCKHORN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger today announced plans for The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania, a new multi-floor, free-standing orthopaedic care facility. Geisinger is investing $180 million to bring world-class orthopaedic care to central and northeastern Pennsylvania – and beyond – in one location through the new specialty care center. The new facility in Buckhorn will be located off Mall Boulevard near the Columbia Mall, so community members don't need to leave the area for advanced bone, joint and muscle care.

"As it's aptly named, The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania will extend its services to patients across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," said Matt Walsh, Geisinger's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "This is Geisinger's largest facilities investment for 2021, and one we're thrilled to make, furthering our commitment to not only make better health easier for the communities we currently serve but also to extend these services to our neighbors throughout the state."

Surpassing large-scale orthopaedic hospitals in major metropolitan areas, The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania will serve patients in central and northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond by featuring specialized operating rooms and a dedicated inpatient unit focused on recovery and mobility after surgery. An on-site outpatient clinic will focus on wellness, injury prevention and bone, joint and muscle health. Also planned are an imaging center and pharmacy, as well as outpatient rehabilitation, physical and occupational therapy services.

"This project is more than a building. This is a whole new patient experience," said Michael Suk, M.D., J.D., professor and chair of Geisinger's Musculoskeletal Institute. "The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania will be a one-of-kind facility in the region providing the highest level of orthopaedic care. Pennsylvanians don't need to travel out-of-state for orthopaedic care. We designed the building by listening to the needs and wants of our patients and learning from their experiences. By bringing together specialized surgery options, advanced imaging, overnight recovery and personalized rehabilitation and sports medicine programs, our team-based approach will be singularly focused to make better health easier for our patients while also driving down costs by offering them care that's closer to home."

By moving orthopaedic surgeries and services out of the hospital, this new facility will create space in Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Woodbine and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital so new and existing programs can grow within the hospitals and outpatient specialty centers. This also makes space available within Geisinger Medical Center as part of a multi-year effort to convert all inpatient units to private rooms.

The project is Geisinger's latest investment in the Buckhorn area. The health system is also establishing a comprehensive primary care facility at its former Buckhorn Office Building, across Mall Boulevard from the future site of the orthopaedic facility. The primary care project will bring primary care services, a Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center, a ConvenientCare walk-in clinic, laboratory testing, imaging and a Geisinger Pharmacy to the region in early 2022.

"These investments in Columbia County are not only meeting the health needs of our neighbors where they live, but doing so with a focused and holistic approach," said Megan Brosious, chief administrative officer for Geisinger's central region. "Our patients will no longer need to travel outside the area for this level of care. Along with our planned primary care facility, The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania will complement the services we already provide in the surrounding region."

Construction on the multi-floor facility is scheduled to being in early 2022 with anticipated completion in 2024.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at www.geisinger.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.



