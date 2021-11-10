Informatica Announces Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 4,350,000 shares of Class A common stock, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Including the exercise of the option to purchase additional shares, the Company issued a total of 33,350,000 shares of Class A common stock for gross total proceeds of $967,150,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup served as lead book-runners for the offering. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, Macquarie Capital and LionTree Advisors LLC served as book-runners for the offering. Academy Securities and Siebert Williams Shank served as co-managers for the offering.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

