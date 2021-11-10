PK Named Gold Partner In The Adobe Solution Partner Program

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PK, the global services firm that helps the world's most customer-obsessed brands design, build and run the future, today announced that it has been named a Gold Partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program. Building on more than a decade of experience delivering strategic value as a Solution Partner, this recognition reinforces PK's deep expertise in leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud applications to design customer-centric experiences that fuel transformation.

PK - the Experience Engineering Firm (PRNewsfoto/PK)

"PK's unique experience engineering expertise allows us to accelerate business outcomes with Adobe applications for our joint customers," said Brian Payne, Managing Director, Strategic Alliances at PK. "We are pleased to continue this strategic collaboration with Adobe by investing in all areas of our Adobe practice, strengthening our knowledge base, and delivering Adobe-powered experiences that drive deeper customer connections."

As part of this collaboration, PK launched a new interactive broadcast series, "Born Digital," which is hosted by marketing and CX industry personality Katie Martell, and explores topics around human-centered design and the impact loyalty has on health care and customer experience. For more details, visit https://pkglobal.com/born-digital-brand-loyalty.

This announcement serves as a critical extension of PK's connected membership service offering, which made its debut last spring at Adobe Summit 2021 – The Digital Experience Conference. The offering leverages Adobe Experience Cloud applications to empower forward-looking companies with the tools needed to push the boundaries of how they drive deeper customer engagements and ultimately transform how brands craft and scale customer membership.

As an Adobe Solution Partner for more than a decade, PK has a wealth of experience with Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target, Adobe Marketo Engage, Adobe Commerce and Adobe Experience Platform. Most recently, PK executed a wide-scale rollout of Adobe applications for one of the largest health care providers in the U.S., a global Adobe implementation for a leading medical device manufacturer, and a hybrid B2B/B2C Adobe Commerce launch for a prominent consumer goods brand.

Overall, the PK loyalty team has partnered with enterprises across industries to innovate, evolve and refine effective methods in customer attraction, retention and loyalty. Forrester Research has recognized the company has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021 report. PK was also included in Forrester's Now Tech: Loyalty Marketing, Q4 2020 report.

To learn more about PK's services and their partnership with Adobe, visit https://pkglobal.com/pk-and-adobe/.

About PK

PK is the experience-led engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for client's customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK, backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, is over 5,000 people strong in 20 cities across four countries. Learn more at https://pkglobal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PK