Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, after the market close. A conference call to review the results will begin at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) and will be hosted by Aart de Geus, chairman and chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer.

Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call will be available on the corporate website at www.synopsys.com, immediately before the call. A live webcast will also be available on this site. Participants should access the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay can be accessed on the corporate website beginning Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m. PT. The replay will be available until Synopsys announces its first quarter fiscal year 2022 results in February 2022. In addition, a dial-up replay of the conference call will be available beginning December 1, 2021, at 5:45 p.m. PT, ending on December 8, 2021, at midnight. The replay telephone number is USA +1-866-207-1041, and International +1-402-970-0847, access code 6504511.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:

Roberta Reid

Synopsys, Inc.

(650) 584-1901

View original content:

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.