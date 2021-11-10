Unilever's Love Beauty and Planet Shows Added Benefit to Shopping Early This Holiday Season: A Small Act of Love for the Planet

Love Beauty and Planet to Donate up to $150,000 to National Forest Foundation as Part of its #PlanItForThePlanet Campaign

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, early shopping is a hot topic with supply chain delays looming. Beyond getting your gifts to loved ones on time, Love Beauty and Planet, Unilever's first vegan beauty brand, found that early online shopping has another added benefit: a small act of love for the planet.

Love Beauty and Planet worked with Dr. Josué C. Velázquez Martínez, Director of the Sustainable Logistics Initiative at MIT, to determine that on average, rush shipping produces ~40% more carbon emissions than ground shipping1. We can save 2.4M tons of carbon emissions – the equivalent of the carbon sequestered by 40 million adult trees over ten years2 – just by finishing our online shopping before December 4th, the week before shipping partners shift to rush shipping for the holidays, and not selecting next-day or same day delivery.

To encourage shoppers to take action, Love Beauty and Planet is introducing #PlanItForThePlanet, a pledge campaign to shop before December 4th in order to reduce our impact on the planet. Until December 4th, for every use of our #PlanItforthePlanet hashtag on social media 3, Love Beauty and Planet will donate $19.99 (the average value of rush shipping) up to $150K to the National Forest Foundation's reforestation efforts, which will support the planting of 150,000 trees. For more information on our sustainable holiday shopping effort visit www.lovebeautyandplanet.com/planitfortheplanet.

"We all can appreciate the convenience and benefits of shopping online, and it's easier than ever to get products shipped to us sooner...according to the growth rate, data forecasts a nearly 15% increase in rush shipping in 2021," says Dr. Josué C. Velázquez Martínez, Director of the Sustainable Logistics Initiative at MIT. "In my work with MIT's Sustainable Supply Chain Lab, we're working to shed light on what can easily go unnoticed when you select rush shipping – the impact on our planet."

Additionally, Love Beauty and Planet is rewarding holiday shoppers on Black Friday, November 26th, from 10AM-4PM EST on Broadway in SoHo, NYC with warm beverages, sustainable tips and giveaways to encourage a cleaner, greener holiday season.

"We were stunned to see the planet impact that rush shipping can have and knew we had to lead with action," says Sonika Malhotra, Senior Global Brand Director of Love Beauty and Planet. "We love the spirit behind #PlanItForPlanet and how easy it is for holiday shoppers to participate with this small act of love for the planet."

For planet-friendly holiday gift options and tips for how you can Plan It For The Planet with Love Beauty and Planet, visit www.lovebeautyandplanet.com/planitfortheplanet.

1 Based on case study conducted in Mexico. Assuming 10kg packages are shipped a distance of 2,900 miles.

2 CO2 Emissions in the U.S. (tons) for items up to 10KG moved an avg distance for inbound transportation of ~2,900 miles; Greenhouse Gases Equivalencies Calculator - Calculations and References | US EPA. (2015)

3 On Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok

Love Beauty and Planet worked with Dr. Josué C. Velázquez Martínez, Director of the Sustainable Logistics Initiative at MIT, to understand the environmental impact of switching from rush shipping to standard shipping during the holiday season.

