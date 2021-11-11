Black Knight Honored With 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award for Successfully Recruiting and Employing U.S. Veterans Second Consecutive Year Black Knight Has Received This Recognition from U.S. Dept. of Labor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, announced it has received the U.S. Department of Labor's 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award for its dedication to successfully recruiting and employing U.S. veterans. This is the second consecutive year Black Knight has received this prestigious recognition.

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.)

As the only federal award program recognizing companies for their support of veterans, the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program credits a select group of organizations that provide opportunities for those who have served and protected our country. To win the award, a company must meet certain qualifications related to veteran hiring and retention, providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources and more.

"We are honored to offer our nation's veterans a new career path, and to provide them with the support and growth opportunities that will benefit them and their families," said Melissa Circelli, Black Knight Chief Human Resources Officer. "We're endlessly appreciative of the dedication that our brave service members have shown our country and count ourselves lucky to have their experience and skills in support of our strategic goals."

Black Knight was one of 160 nationwide recipients of this year's HIRE Vets Medallion Award. In addition to showcasing a commitment to hiring veterans, this year's award winners also demonstrated their intention to provide veteran hires with long-term career options that employ their unique military skills, and tuition support for those who want to advance their education while employed.

In addition to the accolades given by the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Defense recognized Black Knight for its commitment to the military and their families through the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) status and support of its Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Black Knight is also one of the underwriting corporate sponsors for The Folded Flag Foundation, a non-profit providing scholarships to spouses and children of fallen service members. Circelli also serves on the board of Operation New Uniform, which gives veterans the tools and preparation they need to translate their military service into a rewarding career.

Black Knight is a proud supporter of the military, veterans and their families, and continues to explore new opportunities to elevate their career goals and post-military lives.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Award

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

