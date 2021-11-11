Cascades Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Good packaging market dynamics and improved performance in tissue partially mitigate continued inflationary pressure on costs

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021.

Q3 2021 Highlights (comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations2)

  • Sales of $1,030 million (compared with $956 million in Q2 2021 (+8%) and $1,014 million in Q3 2020 (+2%))
  • As reported (including specific items)
  • Adjusted (excluding specific items1)
  • Following the July 2021 announcement regarding the monetization of its 57.6% controlling equity interest in Reno de Medici S.p.A. (RDM) for €1.45 per share, or $461 million including foreign exchange contracts and before related transaction fees of $11 million, financial information for the Boxboard Europe segment is presented as discontinued operations. The transaction closed on October 26, 20212.
  • Net debt1 of $1,760 million as at September 30, 2021 (compared with $1,707 million as at June 30, 2021). Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio1 of 3.8x up from 3.5x as at June 30, 2021. Taking into account the monetization of our investment in RDM, net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio1 would have been 2.8x.
  • During the third quarter, the Corporation purchased 1,651,600 common shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $15.45.
  • Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, of $4 million in Q3 2021, compared to $65 million in Q2 2021 and to $39 million in Q3 20202; Forecasted 2021 net capital expenditures of between $275 million and $300 million, encompassing $155 million for the Bear Island containerboard conversion project in Virginia, USA.

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: "Our third quarter performance reflects the ongoing dynamic nature of the North American macro environment and the announced production impact in our containerboard segment related to water effluent treatment system issues at our Niagara Falls complex. We are encouraged with our results given this context, and with the sequential improvement in our tissue business. We continued to see inflationary pressures on input costs, notably raw materials, but also in labour, transportation and energy, across our operations in the third quarter, the effects of which were partially offset by the roll-out of announced price increases and our continued cost management initiatives. Sequentially, in containerboard, good demand levels and realized benefits from the continued roll-out of price increases helped to offset higher raw material prices and the impact from reduced production at our Niagara Falls complex, which reduced our sequential OIBD by $26 million and $10 million, respectively. Specialty packaging results reflected solid demand and incremental benefits from price increases which, combined, largely mitigated higher costs. On the tissue side, demand and pricing trends were more positive sequentially, while higher input costs, notably raw materials and transportation, remained headwinds.

At the corporate level, we successfully completed the monetization of our majority 57.6% equity position in Reno de Medici in late October. Our exit from European boxboard markets, recent 50% dividend increase and ongoing share buy-back program through which 1.65 million shares were repurchased in the third quarter, underscore our commitment to creating long term value for the Corporation and our Shareholders. As part of our focus to reinforce our financial flexibility and optimize our capital structure through a strategic deployment of capital, we subsequently completed the repurchase of US$299 million of our long-term notes on November 9, 2021."

Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "Looking ahead, we are forecasting sequentially stable results for the fourth quarter, with the impact of inflationary pressures on input costs largely mitigated by steady demand and the roll-out of price increases in our business segments. In containerboard, solid demand and ongoing flow-through of the third price increase are expected to offset higher raw material costs and inflationary headwinds in input costs. Likewise, good demand and price increases in Specialty packaging are expected to counter cost pressure. Finally, considering usual seasonal softness, we are forecasting results and demand levels in our tissue papers segment to be stable sequentially, with continued benefits from the ongoing roll-out of sales price increases countering higher raw material prices and pressures on costs."

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited)

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 20202





Sales

1,030


956


1,014


As Reported




Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1

136


87


123


Operating income

73


23


54


Net earnings

32


3


49


per common share

$0.32


$0.02


$0.51


Adjusted1




Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)

107


98


133


Operating income

44


34


64


Net earnings (loss)

(1)


8


48


per common share

($0.01)


$0.07


$0.50


Margin (OIBD)

10.4

%

10.3

%

13.1

%

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Segmented OIBD as reported

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 20202





Packaging Products




Containerboard

88

95

101

Boxboard Europe

39

11

31

Specialty Products

17

18

16





Tissue Papers

47

(5)

25





Corporate Activities

(16)

(21)

(19)

Total before discontinued operations

175

98

154

Discontinued operations - Boxboard Europe

(39)

(11)

(31)

OIBD as reported

136

87

123

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Segmented adjusted OIBD1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 20202





Packaging Products




Containerboard

94

100

100

Boxboard Europe

17

11

29

Specialty Products

17

18

16





Tissue Papers

12

1

36





Corporate Activities

(16)

(21)

(19)

Total before discontinued operations

124

109

162

Discontinued operations - Boxboard Europe

(17)

(11)

(29)

Adjusted OIBD1

107

98

133

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Analysis of results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 (compared to the same period last year2)

Sales of $1,030 million increased by $16 million, or 2%, compared with the same period last year. This was driven by better pricing and mix in the packaging segments. These benefits were partially offset by a less favourable Canadian dollar - US dollar exchange rate, and lower volumes in the Containerboard segment as a result of the water effluent system issues at the Niagara Falls complex.

The Corporation generated an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $136 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $123 million in the third quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, third quarter OIBD totaled $107 million, a decrease of $26 million, or 20% from the $133 million generated in the same period last year. This decrease is largely attributable to higher raw material costs and inflationary pressures in labour, transportation and energy in all segments, and lower volumes in Containerboard. There were partially offset by benefits of pricing increases in all business segments and better mix.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our third quarter 2021 OIBD and/or net earnings were:

  • $39 million of gains from the sale of buildings related to closed plants in the USA and Canada recorded in Tissue Papers segment (OIBD and net earnings);
  • $5 million of restructuring charges and closure costs recorded in Containerboard Packaging segment and Tissue Papers segment as part of profitability improvement and restructuring initiatives (OIBD and net earnings);
  • $5 million unrealized loss on financial instruments (OIBD and net earnings);
  • $3 million foreign exchange loss on long-term debt and financial instruments (net earnings);
  • $20 million total gain from a business combination and an unrealized gain on financial instruments within discontinued operations (net earnings).

For the 3-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Corporation posted net earnings of $32 million, or $0.32 per common share, compared to net earnings of $49 million, or $0.51 per common share, in the same period of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net loss of $1 million in the third quarter of 2021, or $(0.01) per common share, compared to net earnings of $48 million, or $0.50 per common share, in the same period of 2020.

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on December 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2021. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the third quarter of 2021, Cascades purchased 1,651,600 common shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $15.45.

2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2021 third quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-390-0620 (international dial-in 1-416-764-8651). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com under the "Investors" section). A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until December 11, 2021 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (international dial-in 1-416-764-8677), access code 673337.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

151

384

Accounts receivable

545

659

Current income tax assets

19

23

Inventories

502

569

Current portion of financial assets

11

5

Assets classified as held for sale

1,066


2,294

1,640

Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures

87

82

Property, plant and equipment

2,441

2,772

Intangible assets with finite useful life

129

160

Financial assets

5

16

Other assets

46

50

Deferred income tax assets

133

170

Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life

510

522


5,645

5,412

Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances

7

12

Trade and other payables

637

861

Current income tax liabilities

12

17

Current portion of long-term debt

74

102

Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges

11

14

Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities

20

25

Liabilities classified as held for sale

698


1,459

1,031

Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt

1,830

1,949

Provisions for contingencies and charges

53

57

Financial liabilities

6

6

Other liabilities

117

202

Deferred income tax liabilities

196

210


3,661

3,455

Equity



Capital stock

614

622

Contributed surplus

13

13

Retained earnings

1,181

1,146

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27)

(28)

Equity attributable to Shareholders

1,781

1,753

Non-controlling interests including share of assets and liabilities held for sale

203

204

Total equity

1,984

1,957


5,645

5,412

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS


For the 3-month periods ended
September 30,

For the 9-month periods ended
September 30,

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales

1,030

1,014

2,928

3,075

Cost of sales and expenses





Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $63 million for 3-month period (2020 — $69 million) and $192 million for 9-month period (2020 — $192 million))

901

867

2,532

2,585

Selling and administrative expenses

86

83

260

276

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(39)

(7)

(39)

(5)

Impairment charges and restructuring costs

5

16

16

31

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(1)

1

(1)

Loss on derivative financial instruments

5

1

18

1


957

960

2,788

2,887

Operating income

73

54

140

188

Financing expense

22

24

64

76

Interest expense on employee future benefits

1

1

3

3

Loss on repurchase of long-term debt

6

6

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments

3

(11)

(3)

(3)

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(4)

(3)

(11)

(9)

Earnings before income taxes

51

37

87

115

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

30

(7)

38

10

Net earnings from continuing operations including non-controlling interests for the period

21

44

49

105

Results from discontinued operations

25

14

30

52

Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period

46

58

79

157

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

14

9

22

32

Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period

32

49

57

125

Net earnings from continuing operations per common share





Basic

$0.18

$0.43

$0.39

$1.01

Diluted

$0.18

$0.42

$0.39

$0.99

Net earnings per common share





Basic

$0.32

$0.51

$0.56

$1.32

Diluted

$0.32

$0.50

$0.56

$1.30

Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

102,129,769

95,019,694

102,229,534

94,577,538

Weighted average number of diluted common shares

103,156,393

96,077,440

103,292,002

95,735,264






Net earnings attributable to Shareholders:





Continuing operations

18

41

40

95

Discontinued operations

14

8

17

30

Net earnings

32

49

57

125

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


For the 3-month periods ended
September 30,

For the 9-month periods ended
September 30,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period

46

58

79

157

Other comprehensive income (loss)





Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings





Translation adjustments





Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries

26

(23)

(3)

20

Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries from discontinued operations

(1)

9

(21)

23

Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities

(15)

13

3

(13)

Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities from discontinued operations

(6)

12

(14)

Cash flow hedges





Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments

2

2

5

2

Recovery of (provision for) income taxes

1

(2)

Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations

(2)


13

(5)

(8)

18

Items that are not released to earnings





Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits

8

(4)

29

(19)

Recovery of (provision for) income taxes

(1)

1

(7)

5


7

(3)

22

(14)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

20

(8)

14

4

Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period

66

50

93

161

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period

14

12

13

43

Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period

52

38

80

118

Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders:





Continuing operations

38

31

65

89

Discontinued operations

14

7

15

29

Comprehensive income

52

38

80

118

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY


For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2021

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

CAPITAL STOCK

CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS

RETAINED EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

TOTAL EQUITY

Balance - Beginning of period

622

13

1,146

(28)

1,753

204

1,957

Comprehensive income (loss)








Net earnings

57

57

22

79

Other comprehensive income (loss)

22

1

23

(9)

14


79

1

80

13

93

Dividends

(29)

(29)

(10)

(39)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations

(3)

(3)

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

2

2

2

Redemption of common shares

(10)

(16)

(26)

(26)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

1

1

(1)

Balance - End of period

614

13

1,181

(27)

1,781

203

1,984








For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2020

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

CAPITAL STOCK

CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS

RETAINED EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

TOTAL EQUITY

Balance - Beginning of period

491

15

1,003

(17)

1,492

177

1,669

Comprehensive income (loss)








Net earnings

125

125

32

157

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(14)

7

(7)

11

4


111

7

118

43

161

Dividends

(22)

(22)

(11)

(33)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations

(2)

(2)

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

9

(2)

7

7

Redemption of common shares

(2)

(3)

(5)

(5)

Balance - End of period

498

13

1,089

(10)

1,590

207

1,797

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


For the 3-month periods ended
September 30,

For the 9-month periods ended
September 30,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating activities from continuing operations





Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period

32

49

57

125

Results from discontinued operations

(25)

(14)

(30)

(52)

Results from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests

11

6

13

22

Net earnings from continuing operations

18

41

40

95

Adjustments for:





Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits

23

25

67

79

Loss on repurchase of long-term debt

6

6

Depreciation and amortization

63

69

192

192

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(39)

(7)

(39)

(5)

Impairment charges and restructuring costs

5

16

16

31

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

5

1

18

1

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments

3

(11)

(3)

(3)

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

30

(7)

38

10

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(4)

(3)

(11)

(9)

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

3

3

9

10

Net financing expense paid

(41)

(48)

(85)

(71)

Premium paid on repurchase of long-term debt

(4)

(4)

Net income taxes received (paid)

1

(1)

2

8

Dividends received

2

5

7

Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities

(9)

(4)

(22)

(20)


58

78

227

327

Changes in non-cash working capital components

(13)

35

(85)

(8)


45

113

142

319

Investing activities from continuing operations





Disposals in associates and joint ventures

4

1

3

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(54)

(46)

(191)

(147)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

50

7

51

9

Change in intangible and other assets

(3)

(3)

(14)

(7)

Cash received from business combinations

2


(7)

(38)

(153)

(140)

Financing activities from continuing operations





Bank loans and advances

(5)

(2)

Change in credit facilities

1

(138)

(81)

Issuance of unsecured senior notes, net of related expenses

409

409

Repurchase of unsecured senior notes

(264)

(264)

Increase in other long-term debt

5

Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations

(19)

(12)

(63)

(32)

Settlement of derivative financial instruments

1

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

2

2

7

Redemption of common shares

(26)

(26)

(5)

Payment of other liabilities

(121)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests and acquisition of non-controlling interests

(4)

(4)

(12)

(11)

Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders

(13)

(7)

(29)

(22)


(59)

(16)

(128)

(121)

Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period from continuing operations

(21)

59

(139)

58

Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations and reclassification of cash and cash equivalent as held for sale

8

(94)

14

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(21)

67

(233)

72

Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

1

(2)

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period

171

162

384

155

Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period

151

227

151

227

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM.

The Corporation's operations are managed in four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products), and Tissue Papers.






SALES TO





For the 3-month periods ended September 30


Canada

United States

Italy

Other countries

Total

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Packaging Products











Containerboard

303

307

204

199

507

506

Boxboard Europe

86

79

269

182

355

261

Specialty Products

42

42

102

75

144

117

Inter-segment sales

(3)

(2)

(7)

(2)

(10)

(4)


342

347

299

272

86

79

269

182

996

880

Tissue Papers

68

72

276

292

344

364

Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities

40

32

5

(1)

45

31


450

451

580

563

86

79

269

182

1,385

1,275

Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe

(86)

(79)

(269)

(182)

(355)

(261)


450

451

580

563

1,030

1,014








SALES TO



For the 9-month periods ended September 30,


Canada

United States

Italy

Other countries

Total

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Packaging Products











Containerboard

903

835

604

582

1

1,507

1,418

Boxboard Europe

260

240

634

558

894

798

Specialty Products

147

119

250

229

2

397

350

Inter-segment sales

(10)

(9)

(14)

(3)

(24)

(12)


1,040

945

840

808

260

240

634

561

2,774

2,554

Tissue Papers

183

207

750

1,026

1

933

1,234

Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities

105

86

10

(1)

115

85


1,328

1,238

1,600

1,833

260

240

634

562

3,822

3,873

Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe

(260)

(240)

(634)

(558)

(894)

(798)


1,328

1,238

1,600

1,833

4

2,928

3,075


OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


For the 3-month periods ended
September 30,

For the 9-month periods ended
September 30,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Packaging Products





Containerboard

88

101

279

286

Boxboard Europe

39

31

73

104

Specialty Products

17

16

53

43


144

148

405

433

Tissue Papers

47

25

60

118

Corporate Activities

(16)

(19)

(60)

(67)

Operating income before depreciation and amortization before discontinued operations

175

154

405

484

Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe

(39)

(31)

(73)

(104)

Operating income before depreciation and amortization

136

123

332

380

Depreciation and amortization

(63)

(69)

(192)

(192)

Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits

(23)

(25)

(67)

(79)

Loss on repurchase of long-term debt

(6)

(6)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on long-term debt and financial instruments

(3)

11

3

3

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

4

3

11

9

Earnings before income taxes

51

37

87

115


PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT


For the 3-month periods ended
September 30,

For the 9-month periods ended
September 30,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Packaging Products





Containerboard

33

36

139

67

Boxboard Europe

11

14

28

23

Specialty Products

7

6

23

15


51

56

190

105

Tissue Papers

14

23

26

62

Corporate Activities

15

5

26

16

Total acquisitions before discontinued operations

80

84

242

183

Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe

(11)

(14)

(28)

(23)

Total acquisitions

69

70

214

160

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

(50)

(7)

(51)

(9)

Right-of-use assets acquisitions and acquisitions included in other debts

(18)

(21)

(30)

(32)


1

42

133

119

Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"





Beginning of period

42

30

46

52

End of period

(39)

(33)

(39)

(33)

Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals

4

39

140

138

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gain or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance measures and non-IFRS measures is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures are used in our financial disclosures:

  • Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD): Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment when excluding depreciation and amortization. OIBD is widely used by investors as a measure of a corporation's ability to incur and service debt and as an evaluation metric.
  • Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.
  • Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate financial leverage.
  • Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.

Non-IFRS measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss) and to adjusted OIBD by business segment is as follows:


Q3 2021


Including Discontinued Operations

Exclusion of
Discontinued
Operations

As reported

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Boxboard
Europe

Specialty
Products

Tissue
Papers

Corporate
Activities

Boxboard
Europe

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

58

24

13

29

(27)

(24)

73

Depreciation and amortization

30

15

4

18

11

(15)

63

Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization

88

39

17

47

(16)

(39)

136

Specific items:








Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(18)

(39)

18

(39)

Restructuring costs

1

4

5

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

5

(4)

4

5


6

(22)

(35)

22

(29)

Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization

94

17

17

12

(16)

(17)

107

Adjusted operating income (loss)

64

2

13

(6)

(27)

(2)

44


Q2 2021


Including Discontinued Operations

Exclusion of
Discontinued
Operations

As reported

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Boxboard
Europe

Specialty
Products

Tissue
Papers

Corporate
Activities

Boxboard
Europe

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

64

(1)

14

(22)

(33)

1

23

Depreciation and amortization

31

12

4

17

12

(12)

64

Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization

95

11

18

(5)

(21)

(11)

87

Specific items :








Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others

2

(2)

Impairment charges

1

1

Restructuring costs

5

5

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

5

(2)

2

5


5

6

11

Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization

100

11

18

1

(21)

(11)

98

Adjusted operating income (loss)

69

(1)

14

(16)

(33)

1

34


Q3 2020


As reported in 2020

Exclusion of
Discontinued
Operations1

As reported

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Boxboard
Europe

Specialty
Products

Tissue
Papers

Corporate
Activities

Boxboard
Europe

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

71

19

11

3

(31)

(19)

54

Depreciation and amortization

30

12

5

22

12

(12)

69

Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization

101

31

16

25

(19)

(31)

123

Specific items:








Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(5)

(2)

(7)

Impairment charges

13

13

Restructuring costs

3

3

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

1

(2)

2

1


(1)

(2)

11

2

10

Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization

100

29

16

36

(19)

(29)

133

Adjusted operating income (loss)

70

17

11

14

(31)

(17)

64

1 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Net earnings, as per IFRS, are reconciled below with operating income, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 20201





Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period

32

3

49

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

14

2

9

Results from discontinued operations

(25)

3

(14)

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

30

2

(7)

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(4)

(5)

(3)

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments

3

(3)

(11)

Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and loss on repurchase of long-term debt

23

21

31

Operating income

73

23

54

Specific items:




Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(39)

(7)

Impairment charges

1

13

Restructuring costs

5

5

3

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

5

5

1


(29)

11

10

Adjusted operating income

44

34

64

Depreciation and amortization

63

64

69

Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization

107

98

133

1 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

The following table reconciles net earnings and net earnings per common share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per common share:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts) (unaudited)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS)


NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

PER COMMON SHARE 1


Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2020


Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2020









As per IFRS

32

3

49


$0.32

$0.02

$0.51

Specific items:








Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(39)

(7)


($0.31)

($0.05)

Impairment charges

1

13


$0.01

$0.10

Restructuring costs

5

5

3


$0.04

$0.04

$0.03

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

5

5

1


$0.03

$0.03

$0.01

Loss on repurchase of long-term debt

6


$0.05

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments

3

(3)

(11)


$0.03

($0.03)

($0.12)

Included in discontinued operations, net of tax

(20)

(2)


($0.12)

($0.01)

Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest1

13

(3)

(4)


($0.02)


(33)

5

(1)


($0.33)

$0.05

($0.01)

Adjusted

(1)

8

48


($0.01)

$0.07

$0.50

1

Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments. Please refer to "Provision for (recovery of) income taxes" section for more details.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with operating income and operating income before depreciation and amortization:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 20201

Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations

45

40

113

Changes in non-cash working capital components

13

47

(35)

Depreciation and amortization

(63)

(64)

(69)

Net income taxes paid (received)

(1)

1

1

Net financing expense paid

41

4

48

Premium paid on long-term debt repurchase

4

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

39

7

Impairment charges and restructuring costs

(5)

(6)

(16)

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

(5)

(5)

(1)

Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities

9

6

2

Operating income

73

23

54

Depreciation and amortization

63

64

69

Operating income before depreciation and amortization

136

87

123

1 2020 consolidated results and consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations to adjusted free cash flow, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited)

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 20202

Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations

45

40

113

Changes in non-cash working capital components

13

47

(35)

Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations(excluding changes in non-cash working capital components)

58

87

78

Specific items paid

12

2

9

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations

70

89

87

Capital expenditures & other assets1 and right-of-use assets payments, net of disposals

(18)

(83)

(53)

Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests

(17)

(10)

(11)

Adjusted free cash flow generated (used)

35

(4)

23

Adjusted free cash flow generated (used) per common share (in Canadian dollars)

$0.34

($0.04)

$0.24

Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

102,129,769

102,281,072

95,019,694

1 Excluding increase in investments.

2 2020 consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

The following table reconciles total debt and net debt with the ratio of net debt to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD):

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

Long-term debt

1,830

1,799

1,947

Current portion of long-term debt

74

72

253

Bank loans and advances

7

7

9

Total debt

1,911

1,878

2,209

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

151

171

227

Net debt as reported

1,760

1,707

1,982

Adjusted OIBD as reported on a last twelve months basis

466

492

535

Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio

3.8 x

3.5 x

3.1 x





Net debt as reported

1,760

1,707

1,982

Net proceeds of disposal of RDM

(450)

(461)

Pro forma net debt

1,310

1,246

1,982

Adjusted OIBD as reported on a last twelve months basis

466

492

535

Pro forma net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio

2.8 x

2.5 x

3.7 x

Source:
Allan Hogg
Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Follow us on social media:
Website: www.cascades.com
Twitter: twitter.com/@CascadesInvest
Facebook: facebook.com/Cascades
YouTube: youtube.com/Cascades

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-reports-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-2021-301421640.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.