Creating efficient & contactless communication between businesses and customers through transactional email services by MSG91

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transactional emails provide an opportunity of building significant customer relationships due to their high open rates. These emails are sent by business organizations to facilitate an agreed upon transaction with the customer. Research by Borrell Associates Inc. and Merkle Inc. shows that 64% of customers find transactional emails to be valuable as against 18% customers who find promotions to be valuable. Keeping this demand in view, MSG91 has developed a better and smoother transactional email service. With its developer friendly API, assured delivery with 4X delivery speed and a high-end ticket support of 18/7, one can start using the email service at MSG91 in a jiffy. Features of testing, scheduling, email analysis, and reporting are also added benefits. The provision of sending data driven mails on a one-on-one basis and automating the entire mailing process with a 5-minute integration policy makes the service more customized and efficient.

The necessity for transactional emails has become inevitable with the digital shift where customers are interacting with businesses online. Especially after the pandemic, consumers are turning to digital and reduced contact ways of accessing products as the need for safety has considerably increased. According to a news update by Technavio, the global transactional and marketing emails market size is expected to grow by USD 8.87 billion from the year 2021 to 2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. 37% of the global market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Due to this increase in demand, various sectors have adopted transactional emails for their business. This shift is likely to persist mostly because e-commerce is often more efficient, less expensive, and safer for customers than accessing offline services. The increasing adoption of online purchases, payment gateways and digitization in the banking and financial sector have triggered significant growth in the demand for transactional email services.

Being information centric, specifically tending to the needs of customers, transactional emails have always a much higher open rate. As one can witness from the data mentioned above, the growth curve of transactional emails is bound to go up in the coming years. And with MSG91's efficient transactional email service, sending such mails have become a seamless task. A smooth and effortless experience is thus provided to the customers with continuous updates about significant information.

