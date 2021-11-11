GATR EV Future Bound with Major Electric Truck Order

GATR EV has ordered 1,150 all-electric trucks in a major signal to the marketplace

The SEA M5 EVs offer industry-leading performance and range

GATR is committed to exploring new technology and opportunities for customers to help them be progressive and continue growth

The trucks are available from all five GATR EV dealerships

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GATR Truck Center has made a significant step towards an all-electric transport future, with a deal to acquire 1,150 zero-emissions SEA M5 EVs for its clients across Minnesota and Iowa.

The deal will see the first 40 trucks delivered by the end of the 2021 calendar year, with the remainder delivered throughout 2022, with demonstration models made available for fleets to sample the technology for the very first time.

The package features the Hino Class 5 chassis, fitted with a SEA Electric SEA-Drive® Power System, which has found favor the world over for its innovative design.

The truck's drive train features a 1,106lb-ft electric motor in combination with a 138kWh battery pack, which provides market-leading performance and range potential.

For GATR EV, the announcement will form the cornerstone of an e-commerce system currently in development focusing purely on the sale of electric vehicles.

All dealerships are set up to fully back this move into the EV space via comprehensive specialist after-sales support.

"The GATR companies are proud to be a leader in this huge momentum shift towards Electric Vehicles in our industry," said Matt Gordon, President of GATR Truck Centers/GATR EV.

"GATR EV is poised to offer solutions now to companies seeking new opportunities utilizing Electric Vehicle trucks.

"We can offer solutions in Q4 of 2021 and throughout 2022, we will have demonstration models for potential partners to experience this technology as well.

"Here at GATR, we pride ourselves on being innovators in our industry, being stewards of the environment, and exploring new opportunities to facilitate our customers in growing their companies and becoming more profitable."

Further to the announcement, GATR EV has struck a partnership with Merchants Fleet Management Company, which will enable clients access to one of the nation's most respected leasing companies.

For Merchants Fleet, the fastest growing fleet management company in the industry, the deal is the first step in a commitment to making 50 percent of its Mobility fleet electric by 2025, and 50 percent of its managed clients' fleets EV by 2030.

Other exciting initiatives will be announced in the coming months.

Since 1962, GATR Truck Center has been servicing Minnesota and Iowa, with its five locations offering full support to the heavy and medium segments of the market, including leasing and rental options.

The company's award-winning service and parts offering is backed up by three body shops, which specialize in a wide array of vehicle repairs.

GATR EV dealerships can be found in Elk River, MN, Sauk Rapids, MN, Cedar Rapids, IA, Waukee, IA, and Waterloo, IA, with further information available at www.gatrev.net.

Customers seeking further information should contact GATR EV Sales Manager, David Irving, at dirving@gatr.net or 515-859-6180.

