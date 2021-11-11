Pixlee TurnTo Announces Pixlee for Creators To Transform How Brands Manage Influencer Relationships

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixlee TurnTo, the leading platform for user-generated content, today introduced Pixlee for Creators, a nuanced platform designed to help brands discover, manage, and measure influencers and content creators. Pixlee for Creators makes it easier for brands to expand their influencer strategy, use influencer content in more ecommerce experiences, and measure that content's impact across the customer journey.

Pixlee for Creators helps ecommerce brands manage their influencer, ambassador, and employee-generated content initiatives, all in one place.

The way brands source content for the buyer journey has changed, and the volume of content required has grown exponentially. Modern brands need one technology partner that powers user-generated content (UGC), reviews, and influencer strategy. With an emphasis on showcasing a brand's community, Pixlee for Creators enables brands to cost-effectively and agilely become more community-out in every channel – building a stronger and more cohesive presence for ecommerce brands. From macro-influencers through employee-generated content, brands can use Pixlee for Creators to holistically manage all community content and seed it throughout the most impactful conversion points in the buyer journey.

"As the influencer marketing industry matures, it's clear that there is an underserved portion of the industry that is focused on creating the most community-driven buyer journey. For those brands, having one partner for their UGC, reviews, and influencer strategy has workflow and cost benefits. Ultimately, there is multiplicative value to integrating influencer content across ecommerce, email, and mobile channels." Kyle Wong, Chairman, and Cofounder, Pixlee TurnTo.

Pixlee for Creators expands upon Pixlee's existing influencer marketing CRM, which has powered the influencer marketing programs for brands such as Milani Cosmetics and Revel Nail. With Pixlee's influencer marketing and user-generated functionality, Revel Nail has seen a 400% Increase in on-site conversions (compared to pre-Pixlee) .

"Pixlee has been instrumental to growing and measuring our influencer program at Revel Nail. We are looking forward to continuing to grow our influencer and creator relationships with Pixlee for Creators." Reed Sutton, Cofounder, Revel Nail.

Following Pixlee TurnTo's merger earlier in 2021 , Pixlee for Creators expands on the shared mission unifying the companies: to transform how brands enable customer-powered commerce throughout the buyer journey.

"Pixlee TurnTo has doubled-down in our effort to build the leading platform for up-leveling the customer voice across a brand's critical ecommerce touchpoints – while automating the manual tasks associated with scalable influencer programs. Pixlee for Creators is integral to our vision of providing more content and more channels for brands to engage their customers, without having to add more technology to your site," – George Eberstadt, CEO, Pixlee TurnTo.

At Pixlee TurnTo, our vision is to build the leading platform for customer-powered commerce. We provide UGC, Ratings & Reviews, and Influencer Marketing software to the world's leading community-driven brands including Kimpton Hotels, Morphe, and Airbnb. Our technology enables brands to amplify word-of-mouth marketing across their online channels at-scale to grow digital commerce.

