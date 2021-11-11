Roborock S7 Recognized in TIME's Annual List of Best Inventions Robot Vacuum and Mop Recognized for Its Unparalleled Cleaning Power and Intelligent Design

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, today announced its Roborock S7 earned special mention on TIME's Best Inventions of 2021 list. Hailed as a " vacuum with brains ," the S7 is praised for its ability to recognize the difference between hard and carpeted floors and seamlessly transition from vacuuming to sonic mopping in a single cleaning session.

"The Roborock S7 delivers our most convenient and complete cleaning experience yet," said Richard Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Roborock. "With only a press of a button in the Roborock app, the S7 utilizes intelligent lift technology to clean the entire home, seamlessly transitioning from vacuuming to mopping without interruption."

To select this year's winners, TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories from editors and correspondents around the world, and through an application process. Each contender was evaluated based on a number of key factors, including originality, creativity, efficacy, ambition and impact.

Also featured in this year's 2021 Good Housekeeping Cleaning Awards , the Alexa-compatible Roborock S7 is available on Amazon for an MSRP of $649. From Nov. 22 through Nov. 29, 2021, customers can get the award-winning home cleaning robot for 30% off .

For even more convenience, customers can enjoy the combined cleaning power of the Roborock S7 and the new Roborock Auto-Empty Dock with the Roborock S7+ available for purchase on Amazon for $949.98.

To learn more about Roborock's lineup of premier home cleaning robots, please visit us.roborock.com .

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

