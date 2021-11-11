Varipro Licenses TALON Platform For "Transparency In Coverage Rule" And "No Surprises Act" Compliance, Safe Harbor

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology firm TALON announced today that Michigan-based third party administrator Varipro has licensed TALON's turn-key solution for compliance with the federal Transparency in Coverage Rule ("Rule") and No Surprises Act, ("Act"). Varipro's partnership with TALON provides a comprehensive platform for its clients to meet the otherwise highly burdensome requirements of the mandates commencing January 1, 2022.

"Partnering with TALON supports Varipro's mission to help our clients be Smart About Benefits™ while controlling costs particularly in self-funded health care benefit plans," said Varipro president Tina Pelland. "After reviewing available suppliers, we chose TALON because this new generation platform supports our goal to stay on top of the changing health care landscape. We look forward to integrating the TALON platform, including its MyMedicalShopper™ self-service tool that helps consumers make purchase decisions that best suit them."

"The mandates herald a monumental consumer-centric shift in American healthcare price transparency," said TALON president and CEO Mark Galvin. "Our platform offers compliance and safe harbor to these imminent federal mandates. We are excited to support Varipro as it leverages the TALON platform for its clients in the new market-driven healthcare system, striving to reduce healthcare costs through smart consumerism."

About MMS Analytics Inc. d/b/a TALON

TALON's vision is to create and supply America's market-driven healthcare system. TALON is preparing clients in all 50 states to comply with the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act. Its MyMedicalShopper™, a mobile-first app that arms consumers with the information they need to make intelligent healthcare purchasing decisions, served as the prototype for the federal mandates. Founded in 2014, TALON is based in Portsmouth, N.H.

About Varipro

Varipro works with insurance agents and employers as a third party administrator (TPA) of employee and retiree benefits. Working with Varipro is the smart option for agents and employers who want to control costs, create customizable plan options, and receive responsive and personalized customer service from dedicated representatives.

