NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced an expansion of its partnership with Courtroom Insight to provide mutual customers with access to a rich and comprehensive database of international arbitration content. Courtroom Insight users can now seamlessly access valuable Wolters Kluwer's Kluwer Arbitration content, including arbitrator profiles – as well as their awards and publications – to inform and develop effective arbitration strategies.

Wolters Kluwer and Courtroom Insight Expand Partnership to International Arbitration

"Allowing customers to easily move from Courtroom Insight to Kluwer Arbitration will save them time and provide them with more effective results in researching international arbitrators," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are delighted to expand our already successful partnership with Courtroom Insight on practice areas ranging from labor arbitration to international arbitration."

Courtroom Insight is a customized knowledge management solution that enables law firms to capture, share and analyze critical information about arbitrators, expert witnesses, judges and attorneys. This collaboration with Wolters Kluwer gives mutual customers instant access to information on specific arbitrators involved in their disputes, including background on that arbitrator's experience, practices, decision making, awards issued and their publications, to add significant value as they develop arbitration strategies.

"Courtroom Insight and Wolters Kluwer's international arbitration resources are both highly respected tools for law firms and international arbitration professionals," said Mark Torchiana, CEO of Courtroom Insight. "Law firms and their clients who are involved in international arbitration matters will gain a greater understanding of the arbitrators that may be involved in their disputes thanks to this integration."

To learn more, visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/kluwerarbitration

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.