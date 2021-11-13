First National Realty Partners Acquires Crossroads South, a 201,404 SF Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Atlanta, GA.

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Crossroads South, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 7965 Tara Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30236. Crossroads South is a 201,404 SF shopping center that is 92% occupied and anchored by a 59,134 square foot Kroger Supermarket. The property is located approximately 16.0 miles south of downtown Atlanta and adds to FNRP's rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

Crossroads South

"We are very excited to acquire another strong performing center in the Atlanta market," said Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. "We greatly value our relationship with Kroger and look forward to helping them continue their long-term success at Crossroads South."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Contact Information

Sam Perrelli, Investor Relations

info@fnrealtypartners.com

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

800-605-4966

https://fnrpusa.com/property/crossroads

Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions

mannibale@fnrealtypartners.com

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

732-696-1201

https://fnrpusa.com/property/crossroads

(PRNewsfoto/First National Realty Partners )

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC