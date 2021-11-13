Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards Took Place November 12th at the Muhammad Ali Center in The Champ's Hometown of Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eighth Annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards took place this evening at the Muhammad Ali Center in the Champ's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Awardees included seven young adults, in the "30 years and under" category, each who received an award that mirrors one of Muhammad Ali's Six Core Principles (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Respect, Giving, and Spirituality). Four individuals, took home humanitarian awards in the "seasoned awards" category, including Ina Bond; Dr. Richard Lapchick; Ann Curry; and Chef Edward Lee and Lindsey Ofcacek.

Kathy Sledge, Grammy nominated music icon and signature voice in Sister Sledge, served as host for the awards ceremony.

The purpose of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards, an annual fundraiser for the Muhammad Ali Center, is to harness the power of the late Muhammad Ali's legacy by recognizing individuals who are driven by a call to action to effect positive change in the world and to encourage young people worldwide to have the courage to become actively involved in social justice issues that are impacting their communities and their countries.

The Six Core Principle Awardees are: Chelsea Miller and Nialiah Edari (US), Sonita Alizadeh (Afghanistan), Christian Stephen (England), Yvette Ishimwe (Rwanda), Clementine Jacoby (US), and Darius Baxter (US).

The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards are made possible through the generous support of our Silver Sponsors, Brown Forman and the LADBible Group, as well as our Table Sponsors, and all of the individuals who have supported this event.

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center, a 501(c)3 corporation, was cofounded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The international cultural center promotes the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness and provides programming and events around the focus areas of education, racial and gender equity, and global citizenship. The Ali Center is formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, and in 2020, became one of the newest stops on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. The Center's headquarters also contains an award-winning museum experience. For more information, please visit www.alicenter.org

