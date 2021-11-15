LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global pioneer in intelligent automation (IA), has been recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape RPA Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #USUS45922220, November 2021). Blue Prism was named as a leader due to its outcome-based pricing, studio capabilities and market momentum.

Blue Prism Named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide RPA Software 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment

"RPA is no longer simply supplementing existing processes with automation but transforming how work is performed and disrupting common technologies used for process improvement," said Maureen Fleming, Program Vice President for IDC's Intelligent Process Automation Research. "The leaders in this assessment showed capabilities that improve productivity for all workers, especially with the use of what we call 'robot assistants' that pre-populate and deliver tasks to workers instead of workers jumping from application to application to do their jobs."

"Strengths in revenue-based momentum, planning and developer capabilities, and an AI-focused strategy positively impacted Blue Prism's position in this assessment," the IDC MarketScape stated.

In addition, Blue Prism was also recognized for its differentiated pricing structure. IDC highlighted Blue Prism's "Outcome-based pricing model where customers pay for usage of digital workers in production (Automation jobs are assigned to a digital worker in a larger pool of digital workers for execution and are not tied to a single task or process as they work across the enterprise.)", noting that this means "New automation jobs are sent to the next available digital worker in a fashion that maximizes utilization."

"Being recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape report highlights our sharp focus on product innovation which continues to increase in the areas most important to our customers, and this is having a hugely positive effect," said Danny Major, SVP Product, Blue Prism. "Because of this focus on development, our customers are not only continuously increasing the scale and security of intelligent automation deployment across their businesses but are able to do so with greater ease and impact. It's enabling our customers to unlock immense value across their enterprises, and we're excited to what we can achieve alongside them as we continue to innovate."

According to the IDC MarketScape businesses should consider Blue Prism "When value is a primary consideration — capabilities as a function of cost — especially where there aren't internal domain barriers that prevent different groups from cooperating on shared use of pools of digital workers. Blue Prism is also a good choice as high-end RPA platform supporting robot assistants and end-user-to-bot interactivity."

Notes to editors:

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism is a global leader in enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation, transforming the way work is done. We have users in over 170 countries and 70 industry verticals, 30% in the Forbes Global 2,000, creating value with new ways of working by unlocking efficiencies and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our enterprise digital robots offer high-scale automation that is secure, smart, and accessible to all, enabling centrally managed human and digital workforces of the future and freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn .

© 2021 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Prism