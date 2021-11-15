EPRI CEO: Infrastructure Bill 'Sends a Strong Signal' on Clean Energy Transition

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, President Biden signed the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law. The package, which passed the House of Representatives earlier this month and the Senate in August, includes numerous clean energy provisions. Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) CEO Arshad Mansoor had the following statement:

"This infrastructure bill sends a strong signal as we work towards a clean energy future. It makes historic investments to help build out electric vehicle and grid infrastructure, to ensure greater reliability and resilience, and drive essential R&D for hydrogen, nuclear, and other clean energy sources. The electric sector will play a crucial role in achieving the U.S. government's climate goals, as many sectors of the economy—including transportation, buildings, and industry—will achieve large carbon emissions reductions through electrification and other low-carbon energy strategies where the electric sector will also have an important role to play.

"As we lay the groundwork now to make economy-wide carbon reductions in the coming decades, it's important to ensure the clean energy transition is equitable and sustainable, while keeping electricity accessible, affordable, and reliable for consumers in the U.S. and around the world."

Among key provisions, the infrastructure package provides funding for electric vehicles and associated infrastructure, electric grid infrastructure, and for clean energy sources.

For more on EPRI's research on decarbonization strategies, review this newly issued report, Strategies and Actions for Achieving a 50% Reduction in U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030, and the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative, launched jointly with the Gas Technology Institute to help accelerate the development and demonstration of low and zero-carbon energy technologies and fuels to achieve economy-wide net-zero by 2050.

