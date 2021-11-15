Los Angeles Department of Transportation to Install Solar and Storage Microgrid and EV Charging To Power 100+ Electric Buses with Proterra and Apparent

Los Angeles Department of Transportation to Install Solar and Storage Microgrid and EV Charging To Power 100+ Electric Buses with Proterra and Apparent

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) announced today that the agency has been awarded a $6 million grant by the California Energy Commission to install one of the largest EV fleet charging systems in the United States that will be powered by a solar and storage microgrid.

Earlier this year, Proterra delivered its 25th battery-electric transit bus to LADOT in support of the agency’s transition to a fully electric fleet.

"Los Angeles is on track to achieve a zero-emission future and our investments in clean transportation systems are driving that progress," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "The more electric vehicles we put on our streets today, the more we can lower emissions to ensure a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow."

The solar and storage microgrid paired with 104 EV chargers will support LADOT's adoption of electric buses as the agency transitions to a fully electric fleet by 2028. LADOT selected Proterra and Apparent to install the EV-charging microgrid at the agency's Washington Bus Yard where it will manage EV charging and overall energy use for more than 100 electric buses. By delivering clean solar energy generated and storage capacity, the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lower LADOT's electricity costs, and also provide emergency back-up power that will enable the agency to continue to operate in an outage.

"Meeting our climate and sustainability goals requires persistent investment and urgent action," said LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds. "This grant provides an essential support facility as we move closer to our goal of a fully electric fleet."

LADOT will deploy 1.5 megawatts of rooftop and bus solar canopy paired with a 4.5MWh energy storage system provided by Apparent at the Washington Bus Yard to help power five Proterra 1.5-megawatt fleet chargers with 104 remote EV charging dispensers. The microgrid will utilize Apparent's intelligent grid operating system (igOS™) platform to integrate Proterra Energy's charging infrastructure with energy generation to coordinate how and when the electric buses are charged with energy generated from solar, or drawn from storage or the utility. At seven-and-a-half megawatts of EV charging power, the project is one of the largest fleet charging installations in the United States.

"Transit agencies and fleet operators need resilient, reliable charging solutions to help power the switch to electric fleets. This innovative project is a model for how we can power commercial electric vehicle fleets and support a sustainable, clean transportation future with renewable energy solutions. We are excited to extend the benefits of our technology to help power Los Angeles's transition to zero-emission, electric transit buses," said Gareth Joyce, President of Proterra.



"Managing an electric fleet's charging and energy demand is essential to accomplishing a reliable and cost-effective transition to zero emission, electric transit. We are pleased to have been selected by LADOT to accomplish these goals and to partner with Proterra on this project," said George Salah, CEO of Apparent.

In 2019, the City of Los Angeles established the goal for LADOT to achieve a 100% electrified bus fleet by 2028. Earlier this year, Proterra delivered its 25th ZX5 battery-electric transit bus to support the agency's transition to a fully electric fleet. LADOT currently operates 29 EV buses in its fleet with 30 additional buses expected to be in operation by Summer 2022.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com



Proterra Media Contact:

Shane Levy

Proterra Corporate Communications

PR@proterra.com

About LADOT

LADOT leads transportation planning, project delivery, and operations in the City of Los Angeles. We work together and collaborate to deliver a safe, livable, and well-run transportation system in the city and region. Our vision is for all people in Los Angeles to have access to safe and affordable transportation choices that treat everyone with dignity and support vibrant, inclusive communities.

About LADOT Transit

LADOT Transit is the division of the City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation responsible for providing four distinct transportation service options: Commuter Express for weekday commute service, DASH for short trips within Downtown Los Angeles and 26 neighborhoods throughout the City, LAnow, an on-demand first-mile/last-mile service operating on the Westside and Cityride, offering accessible transportation for seniors and the disabled.

About Apparent

Apparent Inc., an energy management company, offers proprietary, patented enterprise software and connected hardware solutions for microgrid applications. Headquartered in Novato, California, the company's bi-directional platform uses machine learning to reduce energy cost and use by matching demand for energy with available generation at the best rates all in sub seconds.

Apparent Inc.

info@apparent.com

www.apparent.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apparent, Inc.