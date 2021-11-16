High-quality insulated pliers and much more but without the high price of competing brands

Crescent Bolsters Pliers Selection to Give Electrical, Industrial, Mechanical Pros Superior Value High-quality insulated pliers and much more but without the high price of competing brands

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professionals in the trades that can provide high-quality service at a lower cost than their competition have a distinct advantage. That's exactly what Crescent Tools has with its new expanded lineup of industrial pliers, matching the performance of competing brands but doing so at a fraction of the cost to give pros in the electrical, industrial, and mechanical industries the best value available.

The new Industrial Pliers from Crescent Tools provide the performance that professionals need but deliver it at fraction of the cost.

Crescent is introducing 18 new members to its lineup of industrial pliers: eight VDE insulated pliers, four mini pliers, three plastic-cutting pliers, two long-nose pliers and a wire stripper.

The new VDE Insulated Pliers include lineman's (available in 6-, 7-, and 8-inch options), long-nose (6- and 8-inch options), diagonal (6- and 7-inch options), and a 7-inch insulated wire stripper. Each is designed for use in high-voltage areas with protection up to 1,000 volts, VDE certified and built to meet IEC/EN standards. Laser-hardened cutting edges provide precise cutting capability and the durability needed to do it over and over. The ergonomic anti-slip handles make for comfortable use while providing increased grip strength.

Mini pliers are available in diagonal, nipper, bent nose and long nose options, each with a slim handle and head design for greater access in tight spaces. Plastic cutting pliers are available in 5-, 6- and 7-inch options, and feature spring-loaded handles for easier repetitive cutting.

For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com.

