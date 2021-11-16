Lectric eBikes Sets Industry-Shattering Record: Sells Over 100,000+ eBikes in 2.5 Years

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation. Its mission is simple: to get as many people as possible riding. Today, the Phoenix-based company reached an industry-shattering milestone, selling over 100,000 Lectric eBikes in just over two years.

Like many start-ups, there was a selling-out-of-the-garage saga, far too many decaying warehouse moments, and times when the hill to climb seemed all too steep. The adversity was short-lived compared to most businesses though – largely because it was the customer base who built the bike. Early on, Lectric leaned into their core audience to create the ebike the people wanted to ride, and then leaned even more heavily on advocacy. They spent $10,000 on 10 Lectric eBikes, which they then seeded with 10 top influencers. Within three weeks – entirely on word-of-mouth – the company had amassed its first $1 million in orders from customers willing to take a chance on a pair of twenty-three-year-olds to deliver the most accessible, affordable ebike on the market.

"It took exactly 30 months to get 100,000 ebikes in circulation," said Levi Conlow, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Lectric eBikes. "We project it will take less than nine months to sell the next 100,000 ebikes. What I'm most excited about is the one million mark to follow. That's a bold forecast but I truly obsesss over the snowball effect: every time we ship an ebike, it goes to work for us. Our customers are the real catalyst for our growth: they buy one ebike, fall in love with it, purchase another for their spouse, and then both riders tell their friends about their incredible new ride."

The electric bike industry as a whole is poised for hypergrowth, fueled in part by customers 45 years and older who have rediscovered the joy of riding. Lectric eBikes carved a niche by tapping into not only the nostalgia and renewed freedom that come with ebiking, but also by designing an electric bike that everyone can ride. The XP 2.0 series delivers all the high-quality features of an elite ebike, offered at just $999. Its proprietary XP-Entry™ frame allows bikers to step into adventure with a simple, lateral motion – enabling even those with mobility issues to easily mount and ride. Every Lectric eBike ships for free, directly to customers' doors, fully assembled. On top of that, every ebike is foldable, fitting into virtually any compact space.

"The adoption of emerging technology and a cultural shift toward mobility have been two of the driving forces behind the electric bike phenomenon," said Conlow. "Our ability to get 100,000 riders on the road is a testament to the power of accessibility. We made it as easy as possible for people to ride again – that's been the ultimate brand differentiator."

ABOUT LECTRIC eBIKES

The commitment to ultimate accessibility originated in 2019 as the only brand in its category to be uniquely founded on trust. It started with a dad, a son and the dream of an electric bike: Brent Conlow simply wanted a sweet ride at an honest price for both himself and his wife. He invested retirement funds in his enterprising son, Levi, to develop the concept. Levi, in turn, entrusted his childhood friend, Robby Deziel, to engineer the prototype. At just 23 years old, the pair leaned into the accumulated wisdom and experience of a multigenerational population, tailoring an ebike to their core customers' specifications. The brand's focus on approachability ultimately changed lives, enabling riders of all ages to go further and faster while empowering those with limited mobility to roam and to explore in a whole new way. It was the ride of a lifetime for everyone involved: Lecrtric achieved sales of $1 million in just three weeks, driven largely by word-of-mouth advertising. Today, the XP 2.0 and its counterpart, the XP Step-Thru 2.0, represent the most popular single models in the country, featuring unparalleled performance and speed—combined with signature accessibility, adjustability, foldability, sustainability and (of course) industry-shattering affordability. Lectric eBikes has sold nearly 100,000 electric bikes in just under two years. Their brand pillars of honest pricing, design integrity and real customer service have served as the catalyst for true adventure and, importantly, created an authentic community of biking enthusiasts.

