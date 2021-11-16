Nearly 86% mistakenly believe stress impacts fertility; 64% believe birth control pills cause infertility - they don't

New Survey of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia Residents Reveals Majority are Misinformed about Their Fertility Health

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, released results from its State of Fertility survey concerning gaps of knowledge regarding fertility and reproductive health among 25-44 year olds. The study of 1,000 greater Northern Virginia residents (includes sections of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia) aims to shed light on their understanding and knowledge of their fertility. Surprisingly, 66% of respondents admit to feeling "uninformed," "clueless," or only "somewhat knowledgeable" about their fertility health. A vast majority (86%) of those surveyed mistakenly believe normal daily stresses have a negative effect on fertility, and more than six in 10 (64%) wrongly believe birth control pills can cause infertility.

According to CCRM Fertility Northern Virginia's Practice Director, Dr. Mark Payson, these misunderstandings demonstrate a prevalent lack of knowledge around fertility health among Northern Virginians of reproductive age. In fact, he and CCRM Fertility experts say these statistics point to a larger issue: more needs to be done to educate and support people on their fertility journeys.

"The results of our survey in Northern Virginia, one of the nation's metropolitan hubs, show that although half of people express concern about their fertility, two-thirds of them seem to be busy living their lives, saving for the future and not currently educating themselves about their fertility health," said Dr. Payson. "For those who are actively learning about their conception options, it's great to see that a strong majority of people are at least comfortable talking about infertility, and many of those also think the topic should be discussed more openly, too."

In addition to onsite, personal consultations, CCRM Fertility Northern Virginia offers informative and easy-to-use resources, such as CCRM TV fertility education videos. Here, fertility experts address some common questions about fertility.

More findings from the State of Fertility survey in Northern Virginia include:

50% are concerned about their fertility

36% have struggled with infertility

57% would consider fertility treatments to conceive; 54% among LGBTQ+ respondents

67% know someone who has/is struggling with infertility

72% think people should talk more openly about fertility; 78% of them are already comfortable with the topic

35% have experienced (or their partner has) a miscarriage

60% are either "comfortable" or "somewhat comfortable" asking their parents to help pay for fertility treatment

32% have experienced secondary fertility

52% would consider surrogacy or a gestational carrier

If you're under 35 and have been trying to conceive without success for a year, or if you're over 35 and have been trying for six months, CCRM Fertility specialists are available for a consultation. Please contact (571) 789-2100 or visit www.ccrmivf.com. CCRM Fertility Northern Virginia is located at 8010 Towers Crescent Dr., 5th floor in Vienna, VA 22182.

About CCRM Fertilit y

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 27 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

