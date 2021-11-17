Aqua Leisure Launches New Premiere Watersports Line at Land N' Sea Marine Distributor Show

AVON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC, one of the largest designers and providers of high quality, performance-based aquatic products and accessories, will debut its Aqua Pro 2022 line at the 2021 Land N' Sea Marine Distributor Show at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Nov. 18-19, 2021. Aqua Leisure will be located at booth 631.

Avon, Mass.-based Aqua-Leisure was founded in 1970 and is one of the largest designers and distributors of high quality, performance-based aquatic products, and pool accessories under a variety of brand names and proprietary designs including Aqua Pro, Aqua, Aqua Fitness, Dolfino and SwimSchool.

The Aqua Pro product line promotes both outdoor adventure and relaxation through several high-end swim and recreational water products including inflatable standup paddleboards, docks, rafts and lounges, towables and more.

"The Aqua Pro 2022 line furthers our commitment to providing premier recreational water activity equipment for every outdoor adventure," said Steve Berenson, CEO of Aqua-Leisure. "This new product line embodies the motto we live by – 'The Future is Outside' – encouraging consumers to get outdoors and discover adventure on the water."

Anticipated best-sellers from the Aqua Pro 2022 line include:

11' Inflatable Standup Paddleboard : Exploring the water has never been easier. Includes an oversized backpack to easily transport the paddleboard, oar, and manual hand pump (all included with purchase). Features an elastic bungee cord to secure carry-on items while paddling.

65" Two-Rider Chariot Towable : Consumers can choose between a seated or a chariot-style position. Padded handles make it easy to grip and the heavy-duty nylon cover provides extra durability. Riders will enjoy optimal comfort with the towable's fabric seating area. Includes fast inflation and deflation features via a Boston valve.

8' x 10' Inflatable Deck: The heavy-duty construction of this deck combined with its portability makes this ideal for a plethora of water activities for up to five people. Holds up to 1500 lbs. and quickly inflates and deflates with a high pressure, quick release valve. Includes a pump and backpack for easy storage and transportation.

"We're experiencing tremendous growth and look forward to serving our customers in even greater capacities in 2022 with new product developments, portfolio expansion, a new state-of-the-art headquarters and more," said Berenson.

Aqua-Leisure has been in the business of developing, designing and selling consumer products that make swimming, diving and water activities fun for over 50 years. Media interested in connecting with the Aqua-Leisure team at, or leading up to, the 2021 Land N' Sea Marine Distributor Show can email ewach@lambert.com. For more information about Aqua Leisure, visit: aqualeisure.com.

