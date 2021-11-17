Checkers® & Rally's® to Serve Up the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* for Free on Black "FryDay" Weekend Present a Coupon for Free Large Fries* at Participating Locations Nationwide from Nov. 26 - Nov. 28; the Ultimate Freebie on the Annual Day of Discounts

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced it will host a three-day Black "FryDay" Giveaway* by serving up free large fries – recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America** – to anyone who presents a coupon from www.blackfryday.com (no purchase necessary) at participating restaurants across the country from "FryDay", Nov. 26 – Sunday, Nov. 28.

Checkers & Rally's Rewards Program members will also have exclusive access to a free Fry Lover's XL offer available in the app, as well as double points on any other purchases they make over Black "FryDay" weekend.***

"On a day known for special deals, nothing can beat the ultimate offer of 'free' when it comes to the biggest 'FryDay' of the year and the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America, especially for three days straight," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "This holiday season is an unusually special one for a variety of reasons, and we want to make it more so by giving our bold, craveable, famous seasoned fries as a holiday gift for all those in the communities we serve."

In addition to the nationwide offers, the Checkers & Rally's Fry Love Express, a 43-foot trailer with a tricked out, fully functional fry kitchen, will be serving up free fries to all those in Fries, Va., from Nov. 18 – 19. It will be located downtown at 451 West Main Street from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. To see the latest list of tour dates and locations, visit www.checkers.com/fryloveexpress/.

For more information, hours of operation, or to find a Checkers or Rally's location near you, please visit www.checkers.com.

*Valid from 11/26/21 – 11/28/21. Coupon is redeemable in-store only at participating locations, Limit one offer per person per visit. While supplies last. Cannot be combined with other coupons or offers.

**Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business.

***Valid from 11/26/21 – 11/28/21. Redeemable in-store only at participating locations. Must be a member of the Checkers & Rally's Rewards Program. View Rewards Program terms at https://www.checkers.com/rewards-terms/. Not valid on orders via third party delivery services or apps. 2X points applies to purchased items, not free fries. Limit one free Fry Lover's XL offer per person. While supplies last.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 836 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

