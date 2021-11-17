David's Bridal Appoints Newly Created Vice President Roles to Leadership Teams

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today the internal promotions of Craig Nichols to Vice President, Process and Profit Improvement, Scott Richter to Vice President, Controller, and Terry Kassis to Vice President, Real Estate. Nichols, Richter, and Kassis will oversee the retailer's continued market expansion and strategic growth.

(PRNewsfoto/David's Bridal, Inc.)

Craig Nichols has been promoted to Vice President of Process & Profit Improvement, a newly created role at David's Bridal and will report to Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer. Craig has been with David's Bridal for five years. Upon joining the company, Craig worked as Director of Store Design, Development and Facilities and later as Senior Director of Store Operations. Craig has brought tremendous experience and knowledge to the David's team, improving operational efficiencies across the retailer's store operations. Prior to joining David's, Craig worked as Senior Operations Manager and Director of Loss Prevention for Fresh and Easy grocery stores as well as Retail Operations Manager for Tesco. In his newly created role, Craig will oversee new business development as David's explores continued market expansion and will execute on its long-term strategic plan.

Scott Richter has been promoted to Vice President, Controller reporting to Gary Walker, SVP, Finance. Scott joined David's Bridal in 2015 as the Director of Accounting. Since then, he has made significant contributions to the business and has taken on various roles of increasing responsibility including Senior Director, Assistant Controller. He brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic understanding of financial reporting and accounting. Prior to joining David's Bridal, Scott served as the Assistant Controller for the retailer, Deb Shops, Inc. He also worked for several years at Pep Boys, Towers Perrin and Arthur Andersen/KPMG.

Terry Kassis has been promoted to Vice President of Real Estate, reporting to Gary Walker, SVP, Finance. Terry has been with David's for eight years. He joined the company as the Manager of Strategic Planning. He went on to serve as Director of Store Finance and then as Director of Real Estate, Construction and Procurement. His deep understanding of retail financial operations and real estate will undoubtedly contribute to David's long-term growth strategy. Prior to joining David's, Terry worked for Waste Management for nine years serving as the Accounting Manager and later as the Manager of Financial Planning and Analysis. Terry also spent five years working as an Audit Manager at Arthur Andersen/KPMG.

"At David's, we want to be her one-stop-shop for the wedding day and beyond. We are committed to meeting her where she is in her shopping journey – online and in stores," said Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "Craig, Scott and Terry are perfectly equipped to strategically position both our retail footprint and omni-channel operations to provide this experience for our customers."

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.