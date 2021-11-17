Lolly Law Recognized With "Case Management Solution of the Year for SMB Practices" From LegalTech Breakthrough

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lolly Law, provider of Immigration Case Management and Form Filling Software for immigration attorneys, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Case Management Solution of the Year for SMB Practices" award in the second annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe. In 2020, Lolly Law won the 'Practice Management Innovation of the Year' award in LegalTech Breakthroughs inaugural awards program for its newly released version of ReForm, an advanced, easy-to-use form filling program.

Lawyer working remotely using Lolly Law

Lolly Law is hands down the best fit for modern immigration firms.

"We are thrilled to receive this LegalTech Breakthrough award. It's been an incredible journey for Lolly Law since 2020. We have also been recognized by G2 as a high performer in legal case management and the easiest to do business with. We feel we are able to break through the crowded field of over 200 legal case management products by putting our focus on customer feedback and strengthening our position with high value content," said John Levesque, Founder and CEO, Lolly Law. "Our mission is to deliver powerful, easy to use tools for teams to automate work and to bridge the gap between attorneys and their clients to make collecting data easier. It's all about improving the lives of our customers and the people they serve."

Lolly Law continues to build on it's award winning case management solution with top tier performance features and adding extra tailoring needed to fit the specific needs of immigration law firms and non-profits.

"Attorneys and paralegals in immigration law have different needs than what is provided in general legal case management. With the crisis at the border, regulatory ambiguity, and the recent needs of Afghan refugees, immigration today needs specialized tools that empower staff to manage complicated workflows on tight deadlines and deliver quality results." said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "Lolly Law is hands down the best fit for modern immigration firms. It is the most approachable and affordable solution in immigration law for legal case management. Congratulations on being our choice for 'Case Management Solution of the Year for SMB Practices' this year."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lolly Law