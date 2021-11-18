Aker Solutions to Provide Subsea Production System for Mero 4 Project in Brazil

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been awarded a substantial1 contract by Petrobras to provide a subsea production system and related services for the Mero 4 project offshore Brazil. This is the fourth consecutive production system for the Mero field development, one of the largest oil discoveries in Brazil's pre-salt area.

The company will deliver a subsea production system consisting of up to 13 vertical subsea trees designed for Brazil's pre-salt, including subsea distribution units, subsea control modules and master control station for control systems and topside, and related tie-in equipment.

Aker Solutions' subsea manufacturing facility in São José dos Pinhais, and its subsea services base in Rio das Ostras, will carry out the main part of the work. The work starts immediately, with installation scheduled to take place between 2023 and 2025.

"We are pleased to be awarded another subsea production system contract by the Libra Consortium, which reinforces the long-standing relationship between Petrobras and Aker Solutions. By executing and delivering this new important project, we are looking forward to supporting Petrobras's ambition in the pre-salt region and contributing to the development of Brazil," said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' subsea business.

"Aker Solutions has been present in Brazil for more than four decades and we are committed to continue delivering our services to help Petrobras maximize the potential for their fields in the most safe, efficient and sustainable manner possible," said Peralta.

About the Project

The Mero field is an ultra-deepwater pre-salt field development. It is located at the northwestern area of the Libra block in the Santos Basin, about 180 kilometers south of Rio de Janeiro, offshore Brazil.

Mero field is under a Production Sharing Agreement to a Consortium comprised of Petrobras as the Operator (40%), in a partnership with Shell Brasil (20%), TotalEnergies (20%), CNOOC Limited (10%) and CNODC (10%). The Consortium also has the participation of the state-owned company Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA), as the manager of the Production Sharing Contract.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the Subsea segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a substantial contract as being between NOK 700 million and NOK 1.2 billion.

