Avidon Health Ranked the 117th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

CRANFORD, N.J. , Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidon Health , a leading provider of digital coaching solutions proven to break unhealthy habits, today announced it ranked 117 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Avidon Health grew 1,157% during the period covering 2017-2020.

"Avidon Health is thrilled to earn a spot on the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500," said Tim Aumueller, co-CEO, Avidon Health. "Our growth has been fueled by the demand for technology-driven, personalized health coaching. Health systems, wellness vendors, and employers have recognized the impact of digital health coaching to help improve the health of their members and increase engagement in wellness programs."

Over the past year, Avidon Health launched several new solutions to help organizations empower their members, including an upgraded digital coaching platform, EngagementRX ®, as well as a new cognitive behavioral training course for substance use disorders (SUDs), LivingClear . The digital coaching solutions are powered by a thoughtful blend of engagement technology, proven behavior change methodology, and curated content designed to meet each individual where they are. Today, more than one million individuals have benefited from Avidon Health programs.

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

The need for behavioral health solutions is growing. Increased costs for healthcare, absenteeism, and substance use affect the quality of life for individuals and the efficiency of organizations. Digital solutions have the power to help make positive changes, especially in terms of mental health for the many who have been increasingly isolated and cut off from traditional options.

"Individuals have dealt with increased stress, substance use, poor sleep and unhealthy diets, all of which have been exacerbated by the pandemic," added Clark Lagemann, co-CEO, Avidon Health. "Our technology helps organizations address these issues in a scalable way while providing meaningful support to their patients, members, and employees. Our growth has been fueled by our ability to translate our years of live human coaching and cognitive behavioral training into solutions that fit seamlessly into existing enterprise platforms."

