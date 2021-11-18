Con Edison Wins 2021 ReliabilityOne® Awards for Reliable Service, Dedication To Public Safety

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Con Edison won recognition from PA Consulting as the recipient of the 2021 ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Northeast Metropolitan Service Area. The company is also a recipient of the ReliabilityOne® Outstanding Community Safety Award.

All utilities operating dense electric-delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the award for reliability performance in a metro area.

The Outstanding Community Safety Award is for the company that demonstrated an extraordinary effort to mitigate outages and increase community safety with proactive strategy, processes and procedures while achieving high levels of community public safety awareness and outage prevention.

"These awards are a tribute to all the women and men of Con Edison who dedicate themselves to providing our customers with the safe, reliable service they deserve," said Steven J. Parisi, Con Edison's vice president, Engineering and Planning. "It is gratifying to know that we continue to provide stellar service while also leading the transition to renewables and other technologies that will ensure a clean energy future."

"For 21 years, the ReliabilityOne® Awards have highlighted outstanding electric utility providers who are focused on resiliently building a more positive future for their customers," said Gregg Edeson, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® program director. "We are pleased to name Con Edison as an industry leader for delivering outstanding service and restoration efforts while balancing customer needs and optimizing investments."

There are eight metropolitan service regional awards: Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Plains, Mountains, West, Southeast, and Southwest. The selection of provisional recipients is based primarily on system reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages.

After provisional recipients are selected, each company undergoes an on-site certification process that provides an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company's reliability results.

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $63 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, N.Y. For financial, operations and customer service information, visit conEd.com. For energy efficiency information, visit coned.com/energyefficiency. Also, visit us on Twitter and Facebook.

