Contemporary OB/GYN® Welcomes Two Organizations to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary OB/GYN®, a multimedia platform that provides obstetricians and gynecologists with expert advice and critical articles from top-tier physician-authors, is pleased to announce the addition of the American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

Contemporary OB/GYN Logo.

"It is a pleasure to welcome both of these established organizations to our Strategic Alliance Partnership program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Contemporary OB/GYN®. "The addition of these partners allows for a great opportunity for collaboration and results that will ultimately work towards enhancing patient care."

AUGS is a premier nonprofit organization that represents professionals dedicated to treating female pelvic floor disorders. Founded in 1979, AUGS has represented over 2,000 members including practicing physicians, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, nurses, health care professionals, and researchers. With a vision to restore quality of life for all women with pelvic floor disorders, AUGS is the leader in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, driving excellence in care for women through education, research, advocacy, and collaboration.

Since 1977, SMFM has provided education, promoted research, and engaged in advocacy to optimize the health of high-risk pregnant women and their babies. SMFM is a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., and reaches physicians, scientists, and women's health professionals around the world for the ultimate benefit of patients.

The SAP program brings together advocacy organizations, medical associations and institutions, and community cancer centers with national reach and visibility. By utilizing the Contemporary OB/GYN® communications platform, they are able to showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research, and thought leadership. The SAP program fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families.

For more information about Contemporary OB/GYN®, click here.

About Contemporary OB/GYN®

Contemporary OB/GYN® is a peer-reviewed journal providing practical information for doctors by doctors. The print and online journal provides expert advice for obstetricians and gynecologists with content reflecting the critical thinking of top-tier physician-authors, delivered in concise, compelling and practical articles. Readers have access to content regarding gynecology, obstetrics, infertility and more. Contemporary OB/GYN® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777

ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contemporary OB/GYN