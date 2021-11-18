Digital Cash goes online - interview with Crunchfish CEO Joachim Samuelsson

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crunchfish presented a new patent application that extends the scope of Digital Cash from offline to online usage, providing commercial e-wallets and CBDC implementations with easier onboarding, improved payment integrity and interoperability. CEO Joachim Samuelsson has been interviewed by Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance and provided an overview of the innovation.

"Digital Cash goes online. Happy that Crunchfish yet again has managed to adapt technology to solve key market challenges. Arguably our most important innovation to date", says Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish.

Listen to the interview with Alf Riple at Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2v_ZunlgUY

