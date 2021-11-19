Corporate Counsel Women of Color Announces Kaplan Bar Review Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Counsel Women of Color® (CCWC) is pleased to announce a special opportunity for diverse third-year law students. In support of CCWC's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Kaplan has made a contribution of bar preparation course packages to be distributed to students from underrepresented groups. Course package winners will be chosen by CCWC's selection committee.

5 Kaplan Bar Review exam preparation packages to be awarded

Laurie Robinson Haden, CCWC Founder, President and CEO said, "At this time when many individuals are experiencing financial instability, Kaplan's generous donation will make a significant boost to our efforts in support of diverse law students."

"We are honored to partner with CCWC on this scholarship initiative," said Amit Schlesinger, executive director of legal programs, Kaplan. "CCWC does incredible work and we look forward to working with them to provide support to numerous students."

Interested students are encouraged to apply by submitting a 500-word essay outlining how they will personally impact the legal profession. After review by the selection committee, five students will each be awarded a Kaplan bar preparation course. Awards will be announced on May 1, 2022, in time for the July 2022 Bar Exam.

To apply, mail the essay, along with an unofficial transcript to Corporate Counsel Women of Color | Radio City Station | PO Box 2095 | NY, NY 10101-2095. Each page of the document should include the student's name, address and the subject line: Corporate Counsel Women of Color Kaplan Bar Prep. Application Deadline: March 30, 2022.

CCWC is an organization for Fortune 1000 female attorneys of color, led by Founder, President and CEO Laurie N. Robinson Haden. CCWC was founded to promote advancement and career success for women attorneys of color, as well as to advocate for all aspects of global diversity in the legal workplace and profession. In the past 17 years, CCWC has grown from a group of ten to 4,700 members worldwide, all committed to developing initiatives to improve education and employment options for diverse individuals in the legal profession. Ms. Robinson Haden was recently honored with an Influential Businesswoman Award from Acquisition International and named one of the top 10 Black Attorneys of the Decade by Lawyers of Color.

Over the past 15 years, CCWC has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships through its My Life As A Lawyer program. Interested students should visit the website - https://ccwomenofcolor.org/law-students - for information on applying to the program for the 2022-23 academic year.

Kaplan is a global educational services company that provides individuals, universities, and businesses with a diverse array of services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in nearly 30 countries, Kaplan serves nearly 1.1 million students each year and has partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, schools/school districts and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit www.kaplan.com.

