Hexaware Bags Awards in 19 Categories at the 2021 MarCom Awards

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the international creative competition for marketing and creative professionals were announced at the MarCom Awards 2021. Hexaware has been declared as a winner in 19 categories, out of which 6 are Platinum Awards, 5 Gold Awards and 8 Honorable Mentions.

The Platinum Awards are for the New Purpose Statement Video , Web Content (Compelling story, Digital Mining) , Website , Spotlight Magazine Ad in The New Statesman, Design for Web Interactive Capabilities (Compelling Story) and Retail Video Created for Client Product Promotion.

The Gold Awards are received for Virtual Tour (Hexaware Immersive) , Facebook Engagement, Live or Virtual Event (HexaRising), Nasscom Blog , Web Interactive Capabilities .

The winners of the 2021 MarCom Awards were selected among 6000+ entries from 41 countries. These awards recognize the contribution of marketing professionals in establishing innovative and creative benchmarks across the digital and print landscape.

Hexaware's win in multiple categories further solidifies its capabilities in ideation, design and production of marketing initiatives and programs. This is a substantial recognition for Hexaware that highlights its focus on delivering excellence and disrupting the norm.

Past winners of MarCom Awards include several Fortune 500 companies and renowned creative agencies.

Celebrating this achievement, Aparna Jairam, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware Technologies said, "We are truly passionate about creating new standards in our communication strategy. This achievement greatly encourages us to follow our innovative minds and spread smiles with memorable experiences across channels."

For more details on the awards won by Hexaware, visit https://hexaware.com/about-us/awards-recognitions/ .

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed. Our three-pronged strategy of Automate Everything®, Cloudify Everything® and Transform Customer Experiences® endeavors to drive human-machine collaboration for solving complex business problems. We enable future-ready organizations and market leaders to create lasting business value by helping them offer touchless immersive customer experiences through full-cloud enablement, digital product engineering and extreme automation.

We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Hi-Tech & Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics.

We believe technology is a magical thing, and our purpose is to create smiles through great people and technology.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com.Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com.

