Hollister Biosciences Inc. to Report Q3 2021 Financial Results on November 29, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") today announced it will release its third quarter fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Following the release of its third quarter financial results, the Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 4:00pm ET.

The live audio earnings conference call may be accessed online and by phone using the link: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/third-quarter-2021-results-cse-holl- 2021-11-30-160000 . Investors may pre-register for the call by navigating to the same link provided. The conference call will be archived for replay and accessible at https://hollisterbiosciences.co/investors/ .

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state company with a portfolio of innovative, high- quality cannabis & hemp branded consumer products and white-labeling manufacturing. Our products are sold in 370 dispensaries across Arizona and California. Hollister Biosciences wholly-owned brand, Venom Extracts, is a category-leading brand that sold more than 4 million grams in 2020, accounting for up to 30% of category sales in Arizona.

Products from Hollister Biosciences Inc. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with concentrates (shatter, budder, crumble), distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Our wholly-owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA, birthplace of the "American Biker".

Website: www.hollisterbiosciences.co

