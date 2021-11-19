Realogy to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Ryan Schneider and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Charlotte Simonelli will participate virtually in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Friday, December 3 rd .

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.